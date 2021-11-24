Lava Announces a dedicated service manager for each AGNI 5G smartphone user

Mumbai: Indian smartphone brand, Lava International Limited announced a unique customer service initiative for AGNI 5G smartphone users- Lava AGNI Mitra. This industry-first service will ensure that the users of Lava’s newly launched- first Indian 5G smartphone- AGNI, will get a dedicated service manager for troubleshooting any issue, if required. AGNI users will also have access to doorstep services, wherein, Lava service representatives will collect the phone from registered customer addresses and deliver the product back to them after the requisite service -free of cost.

Alternatively, if the customer decides to visit one of Lava’s 800+ service centres, AGNI 5G phone customers will be given priority at service centres. For the convenience of AGNI customers, Lava will offer a zero-wait time for customer care calls and provide an instant response against any query regarding the device. Personalized feedback will also be offered after resolution.

Speaking about this unique service offering, Satya Sati, Head-Customer Service, Lava International Limited said, “Lava AGNI 5G stands tall in front of its competitors in terms of specs and performance. It has proved India’s ability to manufacture globally competitive smartphones. Not just that, our focus is to set a new benchmark in after sales services for AGNI users as well. Lava AGNI Mitra, along with our 800+ service centres will ensure the most transparent as well as the most seamless service experience for all our AGNI customers.”

Lava’s service network of 800+ service centres as well as its unique concept of Service on Wheels has received many accolades in the past. Lava’s Service on Wheels, launched in July 2020, enabled customers to get access to service centres near them without the need to travel for fixing their phones during Covid time. This initiative won a Gold Medal at the reputed Customer Sales and Service World Awards organized by SVUS (Silicon Valley United States Award).

Service on Wheels also received a Silver Award for making it easier for customers in difficult times under the ‘Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team’ at the world’s premier business awards- Stevie®️

In June 2021, Lava’s service team bagged the ISO 9001: 2015 certification for After Sales services and ISO 10002: 2018 certificate for Customer Satisfaction & Complaint Management

Lava AGNI 5G, launched on 9th November 2021, is powered by Mediatek’s latest chipset- Dimensity 810, a large 6.78 inch FHD+ IPS punch hole display with a 90 Hz refresh rate & comes with 8GB RAM + 128 GB ROM. AGNI’s Quad camera sits beautifully in a fiery blue matte finish fingerprint resistant body. The 64MP primary camera, along with a 5 MP wide angle camera, 2 MP Depth camera, and a 2 MP Macro camera gives you a superior photography experience. The phone also has a 16 MP front camera for all your selfies. AGNI houses a 5000 mAh battery and comes with a 30W fast charger.