Lavie Sport’s Apex and Ruler Series: The Trendsetters in Eco-Friendly Backpacks

India, August 2023 – Lavie Sport, a leading athleisure bag brand renowned for catering to the needs of the modern Indian lifestyle proudly introduces a remarkable breakthrough through – the Apex and Ruler series of high-quality laptop backpacks. Designed to resonate with the contemporary urban adventurer, the Apex and Ruler laptop backpacks combine impeccable style, functional versatility, and a strong commitment to sustainability. The star of the show is the innovative Melange Fabric, a versatile material known for its eco-friendly properties and remarkable breathability. Lavie Sport combines this fabric’s sustainable nature with its modern design philosophy, resulting in a collection that perfectly complements your dynamic lifestyle.

Lavie Sport Apex 21L Laptop Backpack For Men & Women

The Apex Laptop Backpack boasts Premium Melange Fabric that’s not only eco-friendly but also stylish. With its sleek design and roomy compartments, the organization is a breeze. The standout feature of this backpack is the padded laptop pocket, securing laptops up to 15.6″ and your valuable device. The front pocket has multiple zippered organizers, perfect for stashing keys, pens, cell phones, and other essentials. The fabric pockets on the sides are convenient for holding your water bottle or compact umbrella, ensuring you’re ready for anything. The aero-flow mesh padded back and shoulder straps offer enhanced comfort, making the Apex Laptop Backpack the ultimate companion for all your adventures.

External Dimensions: Length – 32.5cm, Width – 12.5cm, Height – 43cm.

Capacity: 21 liters

Manufacturer Warranty: 12 months

Price: Rs. 2799/-

Lavie Sport Ruler 32L Laptop Backpack For Men & Women

If you’re searching for a backpack that can complement your daily excursions, the Ruler Laptop Backpack is the perfect fit! Constructed with environmentally friendly and stylish Premium Melange Fabric, this backpack guarantees both comfort and eco-consciousness. The multi-level organizer system is highly efficient and allows you to carry all your essentials with ease, thanks to the two spacious compartments. The padded laptop compartment is designed to fit laptops up to 15.6 inches, ensuring the safety of your device while on the go. The front pocket has several zippered organizers, providing easy access to your keys, pens, cell phone, power bank, and other accessories. You also get fabric pockets on either side of the bag for convenient access to your water bottle or umbrella. The aero-flow mesh padded back and shoulder straps are incredibly comfortable, making the Ruler Laptop Backpack an excellent companion for anyone who is always on the move.

External Dimensions: Length – 30.5cm, Width – 20cm, Height – 48cm.

Capacity: 32 liters

Manufacturer Warranty: 12 months

Lavie Sport’s Apex and Ruler Laptop Backpacks serve as a beacon of change, where sustainable practices meet contemporary design, enabling you to make a fashion statement while positively impacting the environment. With this momentous release, Lavie Sport invites customers to join in their mission of embracing sustainable style and making a positive impact on the world.