Law as one of the most popular course among students

Being a gateway for admission to premier law colleges including National Law Universities in India, CLAT Results for UG and PG students plays a vital role to make their dreams to enroll into a best college for law into a reality. Giving advice on legal matters is a lifelong duty of a lawyer and a dream for many CLAT aspirants after senior secondary education or bachelors. CLAT 2019 is going to be conducted on 26th May, 2019 this year, which was scheduled on 12th May, 2019 before. The national level exam will be conducted by NLU’s on a rotational basis. This year NLU Cuttack, Odisha will host the exam.

Common Law Admission Test or CLAT is a two-hour long examination of 200 marks (with negative marking). It consists of multiple-choice questions on English, general knowledge, legal aptitude, logical reasoning, and numerical ability. The cut off will get affected by many factors like no of candidates appearing for the exam, category of the student, previous year’s cut off etc.

Over the past few years, registrations for CLAT have been increasing remarkably showed that law is emerging as one of the most opted courses by the students. Every year students from Delhi passed the exams with flying colors and speechless results. It is evident from the past results of CLAT in New Delhi, showing that the capital of India is also into the rat race.

The aspirants who are preparing for CLAT 2019 must ensure that they are thorough with Exam Pattern and syllabus. Other than this, they should have a proper study time table, the company of good books and study material. Don’t panic if the difficulty level of the exam is more than your expectation. Just be confident and focus on your strong areas said Mr. Amandeep Rajgotra, National Product Head Law, Pratham Education.

The CLAT 2019 will be held in offline mode tentatively in over 65 examination centres across India. Candidates may note that the CLAT 2019 scores obtained by the test takers will be valid for admissions into the 21 NLUs participating in CLAT along with the other over 25 private law schools.