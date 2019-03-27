Law emerges as one of the growing course in the ‘City of Nawabs’ – Lucknow

Being gateway for admission to premier law colleges including National Law Universities in India, CLAT 2019 Result for UG and PG courses will play a very important role for the students. Giving advice on legal matters is a lifelong duty of a lawyer and a dream for many. CLAT 2019 is scheduled on 12th May 2019 this year. The national level exam will be conducted by NLU’s on a rotational basis. This year NLU Cuttack, Odisha will host the exam.

Common Law Admission Test or CLAT is a two-hour long examination of 200 marks (with negative marking). It consists of multiple-choice questions on English, general knowledge, legal aptitude, logical reasoning, and numerical ability. The cut off will get affected by many factors like no of candidates appearing for the exam, category of the student, previous year’s cut off etc.

Candidates appeared for Clat from Lucknow every year has always passed the exams with flying colours and speechless results. In 2019 Clat exam, around 54,000 candidates registered to gain admission to undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes in 19 national law universities. Around 2432 seats will be allocated based on CLAT Result 2019. Out of the total number of seats, around 1480 have been allocated as All-India seats and around 604 seats have been dubbed as state level seats while 258 seats have been assigned as special category seats.

The aspirants who are preparing for CLAT 2019 must ensure that they are thorough with Exam Pattern and syllabus. Other than this, they should have a proper study time table, the company of good books and study material. The question paper will divide into different sections which include General Knowledge, mathematics, legal reasoning and aptitude. Don’t panic if the difficulty level of the exam is more than your expectation. Just be confident and focus on your strong areas said Mr. Amandeep Rajgotra, National Product Head Law, Pratham Education.

One of the National Law Universities, Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU) in Lucknow 80 seats have been reserved from All India, 80 seats have been dubbed as state level seats while 16 seats have been assigned as special category seats.