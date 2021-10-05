LAWMANPg3 collaborates with Rocky Star to launch men’s collection on Flipkart

LawmanPg3, one of the country’s leading fashion and lifestyle brands, has collaborated with Rocky Star who is known for fusing international influences with Indian flavors, to launch a special collection for Fall/Winter 2021 on Flipkart. A ‘Perpetual Partnership’ between the brand and Rocky Star, this collection foresees a long- term investment by the brand into the designer to bring out a special series for their evolving consumers. Launching on the 3rd of October 2021, the collection includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, shirts, jackets and denims, which are inspired by people on the go and on the move.

The collection will evolve from online to offline retail very soon with the addition of more variants as well as Athleisure collection being added to it. LawmanPg3 X Rocky Star along with Flipkart aims to make this a viable business to reach 100 crores in the span of the next 2 to 3 years online as well as offline. Eight months in the making, each piece of this collection can be put together or broken down to create multiple silhouettes and styles.

Catering to contemporary consumer preferences where men are more aware of their body types and the trends prevailing globally. They are well researched and hence aware of the options available in the market. They are taking an informed decision on what they prefer to wear and what reflects their personality the best. The fall winter collection has consciously put in elements and a design aesthetic that is relatable and appeals to what today’s men seek for while shopping for apparel.

On the launch of the collection, Rocky Star said, “When it comes to menswear, the rules of dressing are getting less definitive and more intuitive. The fall winter collection launched in collaboration with LawmanPg3 is extremely exciting as it takes me back to my love for grunge and creating casual styles that match up to the sensibilities which men seek out today. People are always a major part of my inspiration, and this time, too, it is not any different. I’m confident that this collection will change one’s perspective on affordable luxury”.

“We believe that Rocky Star’s design sensibility is luxurious in aesthetic yet simplistic in style. He is indeed one of the finest names to collaborate with for the launch of our new designer collection- stardom. Our collaboration with him will give the GEN Z audience an opportunity to experience stardom and a chance to create their own statement.” said Mr Vikas Jain – Director – LawmanPg3

Rocky Star x LawmanPg3 collection price range is Rs.899 – Rs.5999 and upwards and you can shop the collection at https://www.flipkart.com/bbdlawman-2021-store