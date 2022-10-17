LawSikho appoints Yajnaseni Chakraborty as Editor and Senior Content Writer

Gurugram, October 17, 2022: LawSikho, India’s first legal edu-tech with a valuation of 300 crore, has appointed Yajnaseni Chakraborty as Editor and Senior Content Writer and will be working with Director of Marketing Vibhas Vijay Sen.

A journalist and writer with over two decades of experience in print and digital journalism working for some of India’s leading media houses including the ABP Group, HT Media, and Indian Express, Yajnaseni has previously worked as Features Editor, Hindustan Times Kolkata, and Senior Editor, Indian Express Bangla.

She has also acquired diverse experience as a published translator with two nonfiction works of English translations to her credit, India Cried That Night and The Detective Diaries (Rupa & Co), based on Bengali originals by Supratim Sarkar, IPS.

In the interim, she has acted as a corporate communications consultant with the IT and microfinance sectors and was the chief coordinator of the Kolkata Literary Meet – an annual literary festival held in Victoria Memorial, Kolkata – for five years.

Given the diversity of her experiences, Yajnaseni hopes to contribute to the steady growth of LawSikho and says, “I am really excited by LawSikho’s dynamic work culture and focus on providing quality services. In the past few years, LawSikho has become a pioneer not only in the field of legal education but also in remote work, which most of the world has adopted only after the Covid pandemic. I am happy and humbled to be part of such a rapidly growing organisation.”