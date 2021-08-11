LawSikho registers record placement for lawyers in the month of July

LawSikho, a leading ed-tech startup focused on legal education headquartered in New Delhi, has registered record placements in the month of July, buoyed by rebounding legal sector in India and growth of international remote work.

23 LawSikho learners scored jobs in India while 7 more bagged international opportunities as paralegal, legal analyst, trainee associates with companies and law firms based in US, UK and UAE. Apart from jobs, 183 learners bagged internships while 62 new learners were assisted by the LawSikho placement office to secure international remote freelancing projects.

“We are extremely proud to see our lawyers being hired at the top organizations and law firms. In July, LawSikho learners secured opportunities with top employers like Credit Suisse, Deloitte, Cummins and leading law firms like Khaitan & Co, AZB & Partners, Finsec Law Advisors, Fox & Mondal and others. We are pursuing placement opportunities for our learners round the year given the current job climate” said Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO of LawSikho.

LawSikho has been focussing on preparing the learners for new age digital economy jobs, and as a result, one of the learners secured an opportunity with The World Regulated Digital Asset Exchange Operators Association (WACEO) in Brussels and another landed a job with Arrka, a Mumbai based information security company.

Top recruiters of interns have been leading law firms like HSA Advocates, IndusLaw, RK Dewan & Co, Khaitan & Khaitan, Khurana & Khurana, and high growth internet companies like Livspace, Hoichoi & RuleZero. LawSikho encourages learners to intern long term (3 months as opposed to 1 month internships which are standard in legal industry) and round the year where possible. These internships not only lead to learning on the job but building relationships with future collaborators, recruiters and potential clients.

Since April 2021, in light of the shifting job market and rise of the gig economy, LawSikho has been training the learners to take advantage of international remote freelance work. LawSikho team is currently mentoring over 250 learners who are interested in international remote freelance work and helping them to secure opportunities through gig platforms like Upwork, Fiverr and People Per Hour. 62 LawSikho students completed their first paid international gig in July and have been assisted through their first 3 projects.

“Earlier this year, I came across LawSikho and immediately enrolled in their International Business Law course. This team didn’t just bolster up my knack for building something off-beat but also showed me many effective ways to achieve my dreams and I realised what my trial-and-error method was lacking. Had I known this in my second year, I would have been in a very different place today. I have gotten holistic support for whatever reasons I needed a mentor, in addition to the myriad new and unconventional things that smashed my horizon,” said Sukanya Banerjee, student of LawSikho.

In July, LawSikho also launched an US entity to focus on the US legal remote work market which is growing steadily. At present the platform is also working with solo lawyers and small firms in the US, UK and EU to identify their remote freelancer requirements in order to open new doors of opportunity for lawyers in developing countries.