Lawyered Acquires Legal Compliance startup Let’s Scale Up to to expand footprint in Consumer Space

As part of their efforts to increase their footprint in the consumer space and acquire more registered users on their platform, Lawyered has brought in Syed Asif Iqbal and Mahendra Singh to join their core team.

Asif joins as Head of Product and Strategy and Mahendra will take up the responsibility of Head Business Operations. They will be responsible for spearheading the consumer acquisition at Lawyered and will be a part of the next phase of its growth.

Both Asif and Mahendra, ex co-founders of Advok8, are serial entrepreneurs and have been critical in shaping up the legal tech space in India. Before joining the Lawyered team they were running Let’s Scale Up (LSU) together.

As part of the on-boarding, Lawyered has also acquired LSU. All of LSU’s existing customers will now be transitioned into the Lawyered’s client base.

Talking about his new role Syed Asif Iqbal shared – “I am looking forward to this exciting journey with Lawyered. We had a vision in mind when we began LSU and now along with Lawyered, I envision great success.”

When asked about his views on the opportunity Mahendra Singh stated – “Lawyered truly aligns with the goal with which we founded LSU and I am thrilled to be joining Lawyered as their Business Operations Head and very enthusiastic about the road ahead for not just me but for Lawyered as well.”

Talking about this development at Lawyered, Himanshu Gupta, CEO and Founder of Lawyered, said – “It is a wonderful opportunity for us to innovate products and services that are the need of the hour and cater to the legal needs of the public. I welcome Asif and Mahendra. We are sure that with their skills and acumen, they will be able to help increase the scope of Lawyered’s consumer offerings.”