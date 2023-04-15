Laze Lifestyle unveils its exquisite range of furniture in Hyderabad

Experience comfort and Luxury style in the lap of nature with Laze Lifestyle’s exceptional outdoor furniture

Hyderabad: 15th April 2023: Laze Lifestyle, a leading luxury lifestyle brand, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest furniture showroom in Gachibowli Hyderabad. The showroom offers a stunning range of outdoor furniture, catering to the diverse tastes of customers looking to add comfort, style, and luxury to their living spaces.

The new showroom is the ultimate destination for customers looking to add a touch of elegance, comfort, and style to their outdoor spaces. The showroom is designed to cater to different tastes and preferences, offering a diverse selection of pieces crafted using high-quality material and exceptional craftsmanship. Laze Lifestyle comes with over 20 years of experience in customised lifestyle products which provides an ideal solutions.

The showroom boasts an impressive selection of furniture, including a variety of swings, bar chairs, day beds, nest, loungers, coffee sets, full wicker, wood wicker, wood, metal wood, metal & wicker, and more. The furniture pieces are crafted using high-quality materials and are designed to offer the perfect blend of functionality and aesthetics. Laze uses high quality raw material including German wicker and Spanish fabric for their outdoor range.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Shailendra Mehta Owner Laze Lifestyle said, “ Laze Lifestyle brings an array of premium quality outdoor furniture & accessories. The brand designs products keeping in mind all the quality & weather conditions of the Indian Subcontinent, while maintaining the world-class standards. With the wide range of exquisite furniture Laze Lifestyle assures the best comfort, durability & style for its customers. We are delighted to be launching our showroom in Hyderabad and are confident that we will add glamour and aesthetics to the outdoor spaces in the city”

Adding to this Mr. Tanuj Jain Co-Owner Laze Lifestyle said, “ Whether you are looking for outdoor furniture to lounge by the pool or indoor furniture to add warmth and comfort to your living room, Laze Lifestyle has something for everyone. The furniture is designed to offer a unique blend of style, comfort, and functionality, making it the perfect addition to any home”

“It’s an honour to partner with Laze Lifestyle and introduce the amazing outdoor range in Hyderabad. Our showroom is designed to be an ultimate destination for those looking to add a touch of luxury to their spaces,” said Mr. Dhanish Manghnani, Partner , D8 Design Eight (A division of Stanley India). “We understand that furniture is an extension of one’s personality, and hence we have created a collection that reflects individual tastes and preferences. We are confident that our customers will find something that they will love and cherish for years to come.

Mr. Suniel Shetty a renowned Bollywood actor who is known for his passion for fitness and a healthy lifestyle is the brand ambassador for Laze.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the opening ceremony of Laze Lifestyle’s new furniture showroom in Hyderabad,” adds Mr. Suniel Shetty renowned film personality and brand Ambassador Laze. “The collection of furniture on display is truly remarkable, and I am impressed by the attention to detail and exceptional craftsmanship that has gone into every piece. Laze Lifestyle is setting new standards for quality and innovation in the furniture industry, and I wish them all the best for their future endeavours.”

The new showroom is located at Gachibowli. Laze Lifestyle’s team of friendly and knowledgeable staff is always available to help customers select the perfect piece of furniture to meet their needs.

And this showroom will offer customers a unique shopping experience. With a workforce of more that 270+ employees the team is always ready to fulfil customers furniture needs. The showroom combines the best of both worlds, with an online store and a physical store. Customers can browse the collection online and visit the showroom to view the furniture in person, touch and feel the materials, and get a better sense of the quality and comfort.