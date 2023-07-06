LDF India is to be held in the city in September at Hitex

Hyderabad, July 06, 2023: India‘s all-in-one, Industry focused Livestock, Dairy, and Fisheries Trade Exposition and Knowledge Conclave will be held in the city to highlight the significant benefits, showcase strengths and export potential said Dr. C. Suvarna, IFS, Former Chief Executive of the National Fisheries Development Board(NFDB), Hyderabad. She was addressing a press conference at Hitex to brief about the forthcoming event.

Both states Telangana and Andhra Pradesh together have very good potential. Telangana is number one in livestock population. One-third of egg production in India happens here. We are also equally good in fisheries. Because of this strong base, the organizers have chosen Hyderabad to host this event, she added.

The three-day Business-to-business event will feature over 100 exhibitors from across India and is jointly hosted by Hitex and Aqua Farming Technologies and Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The expo is organized in support of MSME, NFDB (National Fisheries Development Board), Govt of Telangana, Telangana Hotel & Restaurant Association; Telangana Chefs Association, and All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA). The World Trade Centre Shamshabad and Visakhapatnam is associated as an outreach partner and HEIFER International, a global nonprofit working to eradicate poverty and hunger through sustainable, values-based holistic community development will be the knowledge, Partner.

India‘s animal protein trade, processing, technology, machinery and equipment, retail, logistics, cold-chain industries, etc will take part in the expo added Srikanth T. G Srikanth Business Head of Hitex.

Telangana is the largest percentage of meat/fish consuming state with more than 98% of its population consuming it. Telangana also has the unique advantage of the 3rd largest inland water spread. It is also the fifth-largest state in India in terms of freshwater fish production, valued at Rs 6100 crore for the year 2022-203 which is almost three-fold growth compared to the year 2017-2018 said Dr C. Suvarna.

The state has been attracting a lot of investments in this sector. The world’s largest integrated freshwater Aqua Hub was proposed to be constructed near Mid Manair Dam in Rajanna Sircilla District, he said

FreshtoHome, the world’s largest fully integrated e-commerce platform for fresh fish, meat, and seafood to invest Rs 1000 crore in Telangana

Telangana Government is gearing up to release a staggering 85.6 core fishlings and an additional 10 crore shrimp seedings this year added TG Srikanth.

India’s livestock, dairy, and fisheries sectors are very promising and contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth. India’s livestock industry accounts for approximately 4.11 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and its ecosystem is vibrant and diverse, providing employment to more than 22 million people. The fishing industry also plays a key role, accounting for approximately 1.07 percent of the gross national product and employing approximately 14 million people, added TG Srikanth.