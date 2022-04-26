Leaders call for practical solutions to global challenges ahead of international Forum

University leaders are calling for action and practical solutions to the issues of climate change, destruction of the natural world and rising inequality ahead of the Forum for Global Challenges in Birmingham on the 3-5 May.

The Forum for Global Challenges will see some of today’s most influential thinkers and doers gather in Birmingham at a major international meeting to showcase and generate solutions to some of the most pressing challenges faced by our planet and its people.

Speaking ahead of attendees, speakers and partners gathering for the 1,000-delegate conference at the ICC Birmingham, Professor Tim Jones, Provost and Vice-Principal at the University of Birmingham highlighted the need for focused discussions and people to come ready to work together across sectors and disciplines to develop practical solutions to issues around climate change, destruction of the natural world and rising inequality.

Professor Jones said: “It’s a really exciting time for us ahead of the Forum next week and its essential that all of our attendees, speakers and partners join us with a singular purpose in mind – working together to develop practical breakthroughs to these most pressing of challenges.

“The Forum aims to do what many global conferences do not – to focus on delivering real commitments and practical solutions that will positively impact on our day-to-day lives and future.

“As a global university with strong links to regional partners, academic collaborators and business supporters, we are excellently placed to achieve lasting change.”

The Forum for Global Challenges brings together world leaders, business and thought leaders, policy-makers, practitioners and academics from around the world to find solutions to problems in the following areas:

Green Economy

Food and Nutrition Security

Education & Employment

Gender Equality

The Future of Cities

Health & Wellbeing

Restoring Nature

Mobilities & Migration

Digital Equality

Leadership

Already confirmed are a host of high-profile speakers including Neo Masisi – First Lady of Botswana; Manty Tarawalli, Minister of Gender and Children’s Affairs, Sierra Leone; Dr Sandie Okoro, Group General Counsel, Standard Chartered Bank & Former Senior VP World Bank; Gabriela Ramos, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences; Dr Dhananjayan Sriskandarajah, Chief Executive Officer of Oxfam GB; Michael Adamson, CEO British Red Cross; Gwen Hones, CEO Save the Children; Andrew Mitchell, Former Secretary of State for International Development and MP; Mark Britnell, Vice Chair & Global Healthcare Expert at KPMG and former Global Chairman of KPMG Health; Mo Ibrahim, philanthropist; Professor Alice Roberts, Biological anthropologist, biologist, television presenter and author; and Femi Oke, television presenter and journalist.

West Midlands public leaders include Andy Street, mayor of the West Midlands and Deborah Cadman, Chief Executive of Birmingham City Council.

As well as headline sponsorship from the West Midlands Growth Company, the Forum for Global Challenges is supported by The World Bank, UNESCO, The Association of Commonwealth Universities, UNDP, CBI, West Midlands Combined Authority, UK Research and Innovation and the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

To attend, visit the Forum’s website where a range of rates are available, including concessions and day rates.