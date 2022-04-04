Leaders from Zepto, Myntra, Meesho, DTDC, Emirates Post, Jumia Group to speak at Shipsy’s Virtual Logistics Tech Summit “LIMITLESS 2022” on April 6

Gurugram, April 4, 2022: Shipsy, a leading SaaS-based logistics management solution provider is going to host its first-ever mega virtual Logistics Tech Summit – LIMITLESS 2022 with the theme ‘Powering The Next Wave of Commerce’ on April 6, 2022.

The exciting speaker lineup at LIMITLESS 2022 comprises industry stalwarts from marquee organizations like Vikas Sharma, Senior Vice President – Operations, Zepto; Bhavik Jhaveri, Senior Director & Head of SCM (Outbound) Products, Myntra; Sourabh Pandey, CXO – Fulfilment & Experience, Meesho; Abhishek Chakraborty, Executive Director, DTDC Express Limited; Steve Stanton, Chief Business Officer – Parcels & Express, Emirates Post; Apoorva Kumar, Senior Vice President – Logistics Services, Jumia Group; Iyad Kamal, Former Chief Operating Officer, Aramex and Advisor, Shipsy; Soham Chokshi, Co-founder; and CEO, Shipsy; and Dhruv Agrawal, Co-founder and COO, Shipsy.

LIMITLESS 2022 is an influential global gathering of leading global logistics, supply chain, retail, and trade industry professionals. The summit delves deeper into the limitless opportunities within the logistics universe. It is designed to build a community of industry leaders and experts to enable the open sharing of knowledge, key trends, and best practices that drive better decision-making and accelerated business performance in a rapidly evolving logistics ecosystem.

The event speakers will share insights on how retailers and logistics service providers are leveraging technology to stay ahead of the emerging delivery trends and other market dynamics. The discussions will revolve around how customers want businesses to ensure instant gratification with faster delivery SLAs, better visibility of their packages, and real-time communications, and how businesses are reimagining how they plan and execute logistics to fulfill these expectations.

LIMITLESS 2022 will have insightful sessions focusing on exciting and trending topics like ‘Transformation in Logistics to Address the Growing Global Demand’, and ‘Last Mile Playbook: Lessons from Delivering to a Billion’. Global organizations are keenly looking at gaining critical insights on how companies in India are addressing the intricacies of a vast multifarious logistics ecosystem at scale.

The continual disruption of the delivery segment has spurred many new trends in customers’ expectations. These trends are also influencing the last-mile delivery ecosystem, catalyzing change like never before.

Hence, brands and businesses are investing in automation and smart delivery solutions that are sustainable, resilient, and extremely efficient.

At LIMITLESS 2022, industry experts will also discuss how the latest technologies, such as AI, ML, IoT, Blockchain and more can empower businesses to gain a competitive edge in the market, reduce manual dependencies, and optimize costs and boost customer experience.