Leaders from Zepto, Myntra, Meesho, DTDC, Emirates Post, Jumia Group & Wellness Forever Deliver Critical Insights on Optimizing Logistics for Modern Commerce At Shipsy’s Limitless

Limitless 2022 impact update– The much-awaited logistics virtual tech summit–Limitless, Powering The Next Wave of Commerce–hosted by Shipsy, is on the move, catering to and engaging with the e-commerce, e-retail, and supply chain management industries with its technology solutions. Along with the event, Shipsy witnessed an after impact and participation of more than 500 supply chain executives from across the world and multiple industry stalwarts from marquee organizations.

The Limitless Summit has been an influential global gathering of logistics, supply chain, retail, and trade industry professionals, driven by and for them. It provided a common platform for industry leaders to exchange learnings and best practices that will power the next wave of innovations to define, transform and drive the future of the industry.

“Evolving customer demands, intensifying competition, the emergence of novel delivery models, sustainability goals and the need to balance cost and customer experience is triggering the next wave of transformation in commerce. Savvy businesses are leveraging automation, AI, ML, predictive analytics and more to build agile, resilient and cost-efficient supply chains,” said Soham Chokshi, Co-Founder and CEO, Shipsy, while inaugurating the summit.

The industry keynote by Sourabh Pandey, CXO – Fulfillment & Experience, Meesho, highlighted how businesses could reduce logistics costs and improve last-mile delivery experience.

“Cutting down investments in customer experience to boost profitability is not a solution. Bringing down the cost of inefficiency is key. To achieve this, the industry needs to find ways to bring together customers and last-mile agents and create more actionable data in the ecosystem,” Pandey said during the summit.

In a panel discussion moderated by Iyad Kamal, Former COO, Aramex and Advisor, Shipsy, the participants delved deep into the need for logistics transformation to address growing global demands.

“We have been managing customer clearance using logistics partners. But recently, we started working with country-specific postal authorities to clear customs, and they are doing an incredible job. Once we started disaggregating our logistics operations, we realized that postal makes a lot of sense for us,” said Apoorva Kumar, Senior Vice President – Logistics Services, Jumia Group.

Abhishek Chakraborty, Executive Director – DTDC Express, highlighted the significance of “data science” when it comes to accurately understand “where to establish hubs,” “what kind of capacity to envision,” and “what kind of trucks best suit a job.” He highlighted that today 65-70% of decisions they take for their supply chain network and fleet are powered by data science.

“Businesses can buy off-the-shelf technologies that enable route optimization, help manage volume bounces easily, and get that extra 2-3% logistics efficiency while keeping customer experience intact,” said Steve Stanton, Chief Business Officer – Parcels & Express, Emirates Post.

Another key highlight of the summit was the second-panel discussion–Last-Mile Playbook: Lessons From Delivering To A Billion–moderated by Dhruv Agrawal, Co-founder and COO, Shipsy. The panelists talked about improving driver management, a critical part of modern commerce.