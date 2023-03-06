Leading Change for a Re-imagined Future; Top Indian Mncs in Contention for Global Awards

06 March 2023, Mumbai: The International SOS Foundation has revealed their 2023 Duty of Care Awards shortlist today. From leading technology firms and financial institutions to NGOs and manufacturing conglomerates, they have received entries from 34 different countries. Honouring organisations around the world for their dedication to protecting the health, safety, security and wellbeing of their global workforce, the Awards are now in its sixth edition. This year’s event theme focusses on resilience and change in light of robust and challenging global circumstances – Leading Change for a Re-Imagined Future. Top Indian firms shortlisted and in contention for the awards are, Wipro Limited, Reliance Industries Ltd, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies Limited, Society of public Educational Cultural Training, Oracle India Private Limited, Khushi Baby, Calcutta Rescue, and Mahindra & Mahindra Limited.

This year’s Head of Judges, Peter O’Neil, CEO of ASIS International said, “On behalf of our esteemed panel of judges, I would like to congratulate each of the finalists included in this year’s shortlist. The diversity and breadth of the entries received this year was outstanding. These organisations and individuals embodied an unparalleled level of commitment and excellence to protecting the health, safety, security and wellbeing of their people. As we face with challenging and complex times, I do sincerely hope that our finalists will inspire others to adopt these robust Duty of Care initiatives within the core of their workforces.”

Kai Boschmann, Executive Director of the International SOS Foundation said, “The world has become more fragile experiencing a state of poly-crisis through economic instability, geopolitical tensions, natural disasters exacerbated by climate change, new and re-occurring disease outbreaks and security threats. This year’s Duty of Care Summit looks to reimagine the future resilience measures and best practices to bring positive change for our future. We look forward to announcing the Duty of Care Awards winners in-person during our event on 25 May.”

The International SOS Foundation is proud to present Chubb, the world’s largest publicly traded property & casualty insurance company, as Platinum sponsor for the 2023 Duty of Care Awards & Summit.

Frank Scalia, Vice President – Head of National Sales, Accident & Health Division at Chubb said, “We are living through a period of unprecedented socio-political and environmental change. The Duty of Care Awards & Summit is an important event in recognising organisations’ Duty of Care programmes and best practices on a global scale – putting a necessary spotlight on companies that provide insurance protection and other risk mitigation programs for the health, safety, and well-being of employees. We are delighted to be participating in the event for the fifth time and look forward to celebrating those outstanding organisations and individuals in Austin.”

The winners, across our six categories, will be announced live as part of our Duty of Care Summit & Awards taking place on 25 May 2023 at the Fairmont Austin. Now in its fifth year, the Summit brings together industry-leading experts for discussion, debate, practical case studies and invaluable networking on protecting mobile workers and mitigating risks. To learn more about the event and attend using our early-bird rate .

The Summit and Awards are proud to have the supporting sponsorship of all organisations below in order to make this event possible: Chubb (Platinum Sponsor), CWT, Marsh, Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA), Workplace Options (WPO), and Koa Health.