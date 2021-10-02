Leading cloud-based business phone system MyOperator acquires Ziffy

New Delhi: MyOperator, India’s leading cloud-based business phone system, has acquired 100% of the business of another prominent cloud communications company, Ziffy. In a strategic move to serve the untapped market in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in the country, this acquisition will further reinforce MyOperator’s presence in the Indian SMB market.

A trusted business communication solution provider for many renowned brands like Lenskart, Razorpay, ITC, Apollo, etc. MyOperator is credited with successfully handling gigantic call volumes and backend operations of PM Modi’s radio talk show, Mann ki Baat.

Considered a replacement for the traditional EPABX system or office phone system, MyOperator’s simple and user-friendly interface for call management, serves requirements for all volumes of call handling by small and medium business owners. An entirely bootstrapped start-up itself, MyOperator has emerged as a growth catalyst for SMBs with a futuristic outlook especially after the pandemic, where the company has seen a record growth due to SMB digitization and more businesses shifting towards a remote/hybrid working setup.

Realizing the company’s vision to support and serve small businesses, the acquisition is a strategic move towards further strengthening MyOperator’s stronghold in the Indian SMB segment.

As per a report by Zinnov, a leading market research firm for digitalization of Indian SMBs, the country has nearly 8 to 10 million small businesses that are rapidly adopting digital productivity enhancement tools, like MyOperator, to scale their business performance. The estimated market for business phone systems for SMBs in India is approximately $5 billion with significant contributions from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities; there are nothing but greener pastures for cloud-based business telephony solutions providers.

Headquartered in Lucknow, Ziffy is a cloud-based application that offers various features, ranging from IVR and automated welcome messages to two-way SMS and call recording. With this acquisition, MyOperator aims to become the largest cloud communication solution provider for Indian SMBs by penetrating the Indian markets with access to more than 3500 clients in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Announcing the acquisition, Mr. Ankit Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, MyOperator, said, “Since its inception, MyOperator has been empowering small and medium businesses in India. The pandemic has accelerated the need for SMBs to adopt digital and cloud telephony and other communication tools to scale up their businesses. This acquisition is a well-evaluated move that will lend us a competitive advantage in our target regions, where Ziffy has an extensive market presence and customer base. The status quo of inefficient business communication system allows us an expansive landscape to test and implement our pioneering sales & support solutions, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities that house more than 60% of the SMBs.”

Voicing his expectations for the SMB sector in India with this acquisition, Tushar Bhargava, CEO of Ziffy, said, “We have demonstrated a track record of providing value-based, priced propositions to our customer base that comprises a majority of SMBs in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. With our forces aligned with MyOperator, I am thrilled about the extended growth possibilities for all our stakeholders. With this alliance, we have embarked on the journey of raising sales and support standards for every business/entrepreneur from all strata of the economy.”