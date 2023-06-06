Real Estate Sector celebrates World Environment Day

Leading developers of Gurugram, Raheja Developers, and Signature Global, celebrated and contributed to environmental preservation by organizing a sapling plantation drive on World Environment Day, developers. With a shared commitment to sustainability, they actively participated in planting saplings to create a greener and healthier environment. This initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of tree planting in mitigating climate change, improving air quality, and promoting biodiversity. By taking this proactive step, the developers showcased their dedication to environmental responsibility and their role in creating a sustainable future for future generations.

Signature Global took a significant step towards environmental sustainability by organizing a sapling plantation drive. The event aimed to contribute to the restoration of the ecosystem and raise awareness about the importance of preserving and protecting the environment. As a Green construction-focused brand, Saplings are planted in project sites, including Signature Global City 63A, Millennia, SG Park, SG City 37D, and various other locations in Gurugram.

Speaking on the same, Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder, and Chairman, of Signature Global (India) Limited, said, “The sapling plantation drive conducted by Signature Global on World Environment Day serves as a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility. Through such initiatives, we set an inspiring example for other organizations and individuals to follow, encouraging them to contribute actively to environmental conservation and sustainable development.”

Similarly, a message was given to save the environment by planting saplings by Raheja Developers by planting saplings at Raheja Aranya City, Sohna Road Gurugram, and Raheja Delhi Mall. Team Raheja Developers and local people planted saplings together. Genda, Sunflower, Sadabahar, and Koonchi were planted at Aranya City while Neem saplings were planted at Raheja Delhi Mall. On this occasion, Nayan Raheja from Raheja Developers said, “Plantation campaign launched by us on World Environment Day shows our dedication towards environmental management. There is an appeal, especially to the youth, to contribute towards saving the environment occasionally.”