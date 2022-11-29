Leading Ecommerce firm StudioBackdrops.com registers 146 per cent annual growth since its inception

New Delhi, 29th Nov 2022: Studiobackdrops.com (SBDC), an emerging e-commerce platform for photography, videography & audio solutions today announced that it has registered 146 percent growth between 2016 and 2022. Aiming to become the one-stop solution for content creators, influencers, bloggers, YouTubers, and the photography community, the total size of Studiobakckdrops.com is expected to reach INR 50+ Crore by 2025.

StudioBackdrops.com started in 2016 with 150 SKUs and has significantly increased over the years as more and more products and brands have been added. Now there are almost 4500 SKUs listed on the website from 15+ Brands. The average order value or AOV has also steadily increased over the years with the number of orders growing by almost 90-100% every year. The average order value has grown from Rs. 2245 in 2016 to Rs. 11,000 in 2022.

The idea of launching StudioBackdrops.com was to create a unique platform to offer an entire range of production equipment, backdrops, and Audio Video products for content creators, amateurs, and professionals in the industry. The e-commerce platform distributes seamless paper backdrops, muslin, and canvas backdrops across the country including major metropolitan cities, but has also seen an increase in orders from Tier 5 & Tier 6 towns as well as remote locations in the North East and Union Territories like Lakshwadeep Islands and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Talking about the exceptional growth, Archisman Misra, Founder, of StudioBackdrops.com, said, “StudoBackdrops.com was founded to make the best products from all over the world accessible to Filmmakers, Photographers, Content Creators, and influencers from the comfort of their homes. The amount of content consumed has grown at a tremendous rate over the years, be it on Instagram Reels, Youtube or on OTT platforms, and we wanted to equip the talented individuals responsible with the best of the best. The growth registered by StudioBackdrops.com is a sign of validation and acceptance from the community we are serving and this has been the best experience of all.”

The influencer marketing is thriving in India showcasing a growth rate of over 25 percent. The sector is expected to touch Rs. 2200 crore by 2025 according to the INCA India Influencer report. Seeing the rising number of influencers on Instagram and Youtube and expanding the size of digital marketing, Studiobackdrops.com moved strategically and started partnering with international brands to cater for its stakeholders.

Studiobackdrops.com is planning to launch one of the best-equipped studios in South Delhi in 2023 along with a brilliant content creator incubation program to train the next generation of creators and influencers. The e-commerce platform is also working on creating an online knowledgebase academy to educate its existing customers and potential customers about the products and how to make the best use of these said products. Product reviews and tutorials about different topics and equipment will also be made available on the portal.

StudioBackdrops.com is the primary importer and distributor of Savage Universal and Superior Seamless studio background papers in India. The online platform also distributes products of known brands such as RiMELITE, Trulite, and PXB and is actively involved in working in tandem with the biggest brands around the world and bringing them to India.

Recently, StudioBackdrops.com partnered with SYNCO, a leading audio brand, and launched an innovative microphone collection and audio accessories for the content creator community. The tie-up aimed to help the YouTubers, videographers, photographers, and influencer community to have easy access to the state of art audio products to elevate the quality of their content. Under this partnership, StudioBackdrops.com is now offering a variety of audio products such as lav mics, shotgun mics, professional boom mics, and audio mixers manufactured by SYNCO. These professional equipment are manufactured for environmental noise reduction technology, sound optimization processing, and audio drive reverberation.