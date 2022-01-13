Leading Energy Company Signs with Blackline to Protect Over 500 Workers in New $4.3 Million Deal

CALGARY, Canada–Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology with a hardware-enabled software-as-a-service (HeSaaS) business model, today announced a $4.3 million deal with a US-based energy ​company with extensive onshore natural gas and unconventional oil operations across the middle and eastern United States.

Under the terms of the contract, the customer will use Blackline Safety’s professional 24/7 live monitoring services to protect their lone workers. They’ve also purchased over 500 G7x cloud-connected wearable safety devices with an accompanying G7 Bridge for each. The satellite-based technology ensures reliable connectivity to keep the company’s workforce always in reach, even across their most remote worksites.

The company selected Blackline Safety after a competitive review of technology vendors as they sought to upgrade their fleet to ensure the most comprehensive protection for their lone workers.

“This four-year commitment shows not only the growing importance of cloud-connected devices and real-time visibility to protect workers, but also reflects Blackline Safety’s position as a leader in the industry,” said Cody Slater, CEO, Blackline Safety.

“We’re uniquely equipped to provide not only the hardware but also data analytics and emergency response to ensure every worker gets the job done and returns home safe every day.”