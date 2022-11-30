Leading Fintech services provider Fawry opens its new HQ “Fawry Quantum Building” in Smart Village

Cairo- 30 November: Fawry, Egypt’s leading e-payment and Fintech service provider, launched on Monday its new HQ “Fawry Quantum Building” locates in the Smart Village in a grand ceremony, attended by Egypt’s Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Dr. Amr Talaat and a bunch of Banking, Telecom and IT community leaders and representatives.

Fawry’s new HQ is designed in accordance with state-of-art architecture designs, established on an area extending over 3000 meters with progressive, youthful, and trendy designs.

The new office provides a unique work experience for Fawry employees that comes consistent with the company’s vision and future plans, said Fawry CEO, Eng. Ashraf Sabry.

The office design follows a flexible workspace system, avoiding the traditional office layout, which contributes to the smoothness and transparency of daily workflows.

The new HQ offers the best possible work environment that allows Fawry staff to be more agile, and productive and to work comfortably, which is also reflected in the services Fawry extends to its clients on a daily basis.

It also includes open meeting rooms for the sake of reinforcing connectivity and interactivity among Fawry team members. In contrast, it also has calm and isolated spaces for meditation and thinking activities, in addition to dedicating an area for entertainment and a library that includes a diverse collection of hundreds of books.

All of that guarantees the best work environment that allows the Fawry team to be more productive and to comfortably work and collaborate.

Fawry Quantum Building represents a significant milestone in the company’s honorable journey in the Egyptian market over the past years and it is a significant leap that keeps up with the exceptional growth it has achieved over the business and employment measures across all of its sectors.

It also reinforces Fawry’s strategy that focuses on expanding its footprint in the local market and its commitment to avail the best innovative technologies through doubling its efforts and enhancing its capabilities in order to support the country’s financial inclusion and digital transformation strategies that target achieving an integrated digital community in accordance with Egypt Vision 2030.

For his part, Minister of communication and Information Technology Amr Talaat praised the significant development Fawry has witnessed over the past years, beginning as an idea on paper, before expanding to become a leading company with a real success story to be told in the digital payments sphere, established on science, effort, and sound planning.

The minister also asserted that Egypt’s ICT is a promising sector that involves competencies and experiences that allow Fintech companies to enlarge its business in the local market.

Sabry expressed his great pleasure in opening the new HQ, noting that Fawry Quantum Building is a great step towards attaining Fawry’s goals and aspirations going forward.

He added that it is an imperative element of creating a new work environment that raises the sense of belonging within the Fawry staff and aligns with the corporate vision and future plans.

“We have continuous growth and expanding goals. Thus, we have recently and accordingly managed to double our workforce to reach 500 employees in the Tech sector, which is responsible for designing and executing Fawry’s solutions, services, and software products. All of that placed us at the top among the Tech companies in the local market in terms of the number of employees, as well as the Fawry portfolio of extended solutions and services”, Sabry explained.

Sabry also expressed his pride that the Fawry staff is entirely Egyptian and all solutions and services the company provides are developed by Egyptian hands, reaffirming Fawry’s constant ambitions to expand by providing fresh Tech solutions and services for clients, further explaining the company’s accelerated growth rate that records 38 percent on an annual basis.