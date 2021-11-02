Leading freight forwarder JetFrieght logistics appoints Mr. Arvind Kumar Talan as Chief Financial Officer

2nd November 2021 India: Jetfreight Logistics announces the appointment of Mr. Arvind Kumar Talan as its Chief Financial Officer. He joined the company on October 21, 2021. The newly appointed CFO is a fellow member of the Institute of the Chartered Accountants of India with additional qualifications of Company Secretary, LL.B., CPA (Australia) and MBA amongst others.

Mr. Talan was last associated for more than 14 years with Mahindra group as General Manager (Finance & Accounts). He handled various assignments under different sectors at different locations including as Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary of Mahindra Australia for 5 years. During his tenure in Australia, Mahindra group had its highest profitability & turnover, and he was instrumental in getting “Australian Trusted Trader” status for the company.

Mr. Arvind Kumar Talan has also been associated with IFFCO Ltd, the world’s largest fertilizer cooperative and leading player in India’s fertilizer industry, for 9 years. He is known for his expertise and vast experience in streamlining business processes, compliances, business strategy, people management, revenue & cost optimization, working capital management, demerger, and making the best use of IT infrastructure.

About JetFreight

Established in 1986 with a vision to be the front-runner in the logistic industry, Jet Freight is one of the leading freight forwarders today, offering complete logistics solutions. It offers a wide variety of services to its clients, managing over 150 tonnes of air cargo daily with all the leading global airlines. The company has a strong presence in 10+ cities in India and caters to over 200 countries in the world. Its branches have state-of-art technology that support round-the-clock operational processes, enhancing its efficiency and response rate. It follows a long tradition of excellence in services that reflects a lasting commitment to putting customer’s needs at the center of its strategic planning, providing value proposition to clients, and over time, building a long and trusted relationship.