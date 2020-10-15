Leading German brand Carrera launches a complete range of Shaving & Trimming Solution

Leading German personal care and lifestyle brand, Carrera has launched a premium grooming solution for men and women. It has introduced Carrera 421 Shaver & Precision Trimmer, Carrera 622 Beard Trimmer, and Carrera 623 Beard Trimmer for the best shaving and trimming experience. These top-line products come powered by the latest technical innovations and an appealing look with an LED display to offer a complete shaving solution.

Carrera 421 Professional Shaver & Precision Trimmer with LED Display:

The key to an efficient and precise shaving experience is to use the sharpest blades under a foil and then take close a shave as possible. A good shaver must also not pinch or pull- and that’s why you would need sharper blades that hold their edge. This is just the kind of experience that you would get from this premium electrical trimmer.

The Carrera 421 Professional Shaver and Precision Trimmer is a premium tool for men and women. The wireless and rechargeable electric shaver comes with two precision shaving foils and an integrated trimmer. The key to efficient, precise shaving is to put the sharpest possible blades under a foil, then do as big an area as possible at once.

A good shave must not have any pinching or pulling. What are needed are sharp blades that hold their edge, and this is an USP of the shaver. It sports a removable shaving head, a padded handle for better grip, and easy charging capabilities. The components you get in the box include a shaver, USB mains adapter, storage pouch, cleaning brush, and a protective cap.

Carrera 622 Professional Hair-Beard Trimmer with LED display:

One of the worst nightmares with battery-powered beard trimmers is that they can run of juice at the worst possible time. The Carrera 622 comes with a high-performance battery that adjusts to the load in real-time to offer you the closest experience and to stick with you until you are done with it.

This rechargeable and wireless trimmer comes with a titanium-coated ceramic blade with a built-in precision adjuster and a high-performance battery that runs for an hour on a single charge via USB. The ceramic moving blade is feather light and rock hard, and is less sensitive to heat.

The fixed blade is coated with titanium that makes it corrosion-resistant and durable. These two blades help the trimmer go to a cutting length from 21 mm to 36 mm or from 4 mm to 19 mm. These blades are supported with two variable attachment combs as well. The smart packaging of the product includes a USB mains adapter, cleaning brush, oil, thinning comb, two variable cutting length attachments, and a storage pouch. The other highlights of the trimmer are a removable cutting set and an LED display.

Carrera 623 Professional Beard Trimmer for Men with a LED display

Good razors offer you the closest possible experience but the best ones offer something else- they offer you a customized experience exactly as per your beard profile. This is just where Carrera 623 is so good at. Its razor-sharp, premium-grade stainless steel blade is narrower than the one on a hair trimmer, and it trims without pulling or tugging.

The blade is not just incredibly sharp but also holds its edge well aided by a narrower cutting head. The professional rust-free stainless steel system comes with a titanium-coated removable cutting blade. This is supported by a variable attachment comb assembly for hair lengths between 4 and 14 mm. There’s cutting length fine adjustment integrated into the appliance for 0.8/1.2/1.6/2.0 mm.

The device is rechargeable and mains-operated, and can thus be set for a ‘with cord’ or ‘cordless’ experience. It has a high-performance lithium battery with a flexible USB charge, and a digital LED display. The packaging includes a trimmer, USB mains adapter, cleaning brush, oil, one variable cutting length attachment, and a storage pouch.

Carrera 421 MRP @ Rs. 6,990

Carrera 622 MRP @ Rs. 6,990

Carrera 623 MRP @ Rs. 6,490

The devices are available with amazing discounts on Amazon, Flipkart and Nykaa. They will soon be available on Tata Cliq.