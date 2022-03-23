Leading insurtech startup Symbo appoints Kartik Poddar as Chief Growth Officer

March, 2022: Symbo, India’s leading embedded insurtech platform, today announced the appointment of Kartik Poddar as the Chief Growth Officer. The appointment comes on the back of Symbo’s continued focus to scale its embedded business, with a deep focus on product and technology. Focusing on Symbo’s commitment to orchestrate a technology and innovation driven insurtech platform, Kartik will partner with Symbo’s leadership team to drive growth, expand Symbo’s footprint across geographies, achieve operational excellence and ensure strategic collaborations. Kartik has a long history in building and pivoting startups with over 15 years of experience in SaaS based ecosystems, marketing and product management.

In his current role he will be responsible for the overall growth strategy of Symbo and drive higher adoption of insurance products across industries. He will work across teams and departments to foster internal alignment and also focus heavily on external marketing dynamics, customer needs and general consumer behaviour With some of India’s leading brands like Lenskart, Decathlon, Redtape in Symbo’s portfolio, Kartik will also oversee the transformation of the entire insurance distribution value chain into a highly Sass enabled ecosystem.

On Kartik’s appointment, Abhinav Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, Symbo said, “Insurance consumption will undergo a dramatic shift as digital ecosystems continue to dominate most sectors across the world. Symbo was founded on the idea of moving insurance up the consumer value chain and embedding it at the point of sale, thus making it easy for users to buy and experience insurance products. Kartik joins us with years of expertise working with some of the world’s greatest corporations, and his background as an entrepreneur is a perfect fit for our stage of development. We are certain that he will take Symbo to new heights and expand our global footprint.” On the occasion, Kartik Poddar, said, ”Symbo has differentiated itself with its strong focus on delivering cutting edge, innovative and hyper-personalised insurance protection plans across industries and sectors. The entire space of embedded insurance is emerging and there is tremendous scope for new products and innovation. Symbo’s domain expertise and the solid platform capabilities puts it in a great position to dominate this space. As someone who is driven by creativity and innovation, I am thrilled to be a part of the Embedded Insurtech revolution that Symbo is bringing and look forward to contributing to its robust growth and expansion.”

Kartik has previously worked with leading technology businesses such as Komli Media, Microsoft and Haptik, where he successfully ran Haptik’s pivot from a B2C app to a B2B-focused enterprise SaaS business. Kartik was also the Co-founder and CEO of Fropcorn, a hyper-local content distribution venture where he led product, fundraising, and business development for the company.