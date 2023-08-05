Leading Kidswear Brand Miniklub launches a new store in Delhi

Miniklub – India’s leading babywear brand that offers a thoughtfully crafted range of apparel & baby care products, is proud to announce the launch of their 3rd store in Delhi. Located in Paschim Vihar, the newly launched stores offer a wide range of safe and comfy apparel and non-apparel range for newborns to 8-year-olds.

After successfully operating DLF Promenade and Pitampura, the new store in Paschim Vihar is ready to host the parents with a spaciously designed store offering the latest New Born essentials, baby wear, footwear, toys, branded travel range, baby care products, and much more all under one roof.

Incepted in 2013, MiniKlub, from the house of First Steps Babywear, has emerged as a fast-growing omni-channel brand with a presence in over 450 plus multi-brand outlets, leading e-retailers, and exclusive brand stores – both physical and online. Having successfully marked its presence in 28 cities with 55 exclusive brand stores. Inspired by the childhood spirit, Miniklub takes utmost care while designing the products for comfort and safety of the babies. Miniklub also takes pride in following sustainable manufacturing process while bringing the best quality products to the market.

Miniklub also delivers across India through e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, and Ajio and with their own D2C platform www.miniklub.in