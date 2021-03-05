Leading Ladies Breaking the Glass Ceiling in the Professional World

The entrepreneurial norms are changing with each passing day. With the changing times and circumstances, women have now been able to break the glass ceiling and stand next to their male counterparts. Every woman is strong and possesses an individualistic approach towards life.

1. Prerna Puri, Founder and CEO, Prerna’s Handcrafted Ice Cream – This revolutionary ice cream brand is the brainchild of Prerna Puri, a concerned mother and a homemaker who is now a strong business enthusiast. The mompreneur is a fashion designer from NIFT and has worked as a fashion designer/stylist & interior design consultant prior to her role as a mother and entrepreneur.

Driving inspiration, motivation, courage, support and constant strength from her family, Prerna has been able to create this revolutionary product. Apart from being a visionary entrepreneur, Prerna loves spending time with her family and friends. Also, she is a travel enthusiast and loves adventure sports like sky diving and scuba diving. She is also a mother of one child and on the other hand she manages the both work and parenthood smoothly.

2. Ms. Shikha Kumar,Co-founder & Director, Nino Bambino – Motherhood led this woman to kickstart her own venture into organic clothing for kids, Nino Bambino in the year 2014. Realising the uprising need of safe and sustainable clothing for her new born opened great avenues in the form of Nino Bambino for Shikha. It’s been close to 8 years, and there is no looking back for this womanpreneur who has been striding to create and bring a positive change for the kids as well as the environment.

A proud mother of two, Shikha has developed the concept of Nino Bambino along with her husband, who is also the founder of the brand, Mr Vickram Kumar.

3. Ms. Kriti Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CPO, StoreHippo – A dynamic leader with a demonstrated record for finding innovative solutions and delivering constructive business results, Kriti Aggarwal is the Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Hippo Innovations. She is the driving force behind the avant-garde designs, overall UI/UX of its product StoreHippo, and heads the marketing and branding efforts of StoreHippo.

4. Ms. Nisha Parikh, VP – HR & Marketing, Telebu – Unleashing the power of communications and innovation, Nisha believes that doers own land of success. The visionary is erudite with a strong academic background. She holds her Master’s degree in Psychology. Nisha also has a deep domain experience of 14+ years where she has been successfully playing the role of a creator, communicator, trainer, leader, entrepreneur & startup evangelist.

5. Ms. Vrinda Johnson, Co-Founder & COO, ChekMarc – Vrinda began this journey with ChekMarc because she believed (and continues to believe) wholeheartedly in the need for a platform that unites people in the simplest, purest of ways. Vrinda is an academic and believes that one never really stops learning. Prior to ChekMarc, Vrinda spent most of her career in Leadership and Financial Services consulting at Russell Reynolds Associates and PwC. She has over 15 years of experience in strategic consulting including leadership development, customer experience and digital transformations, and large-scale enterprise transformation projects. Vrinda is a devoted mother of two, and she and her husband spend most evenings and weekends between homework, art lessons, and basketball and track competitions. In her non- existent free time she is also an athlete & fitness enthusiast, and is just getting back into her first love, dance.