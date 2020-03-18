Leading organic packaged-food brand Nourish Organics introduces new variety of Breakfast Cereals

Premium clean-label packaged food company Nourish Organics has unveiled a new range of unprocessed muesli and granola cereals, offering a completely whole and natural variety of breakfast cereals for an increasingly health conscious and aware Indian consumer.

With breakfast cereal market of India growing at almost 18 percent CAGR in the last five years, there has been a rise in demand for different variety of cereals including non-processed and whole cereals. With the new offering, the organic packaged food brand has further expanded its much loved breakfast cereal portfolio.

The offerings are a delicious mix of popped amaranth, fruits, nuts and seeds that promises to provide nourishment for the entire body and keeps hunger pangs at bay. This healthful blend is chock-full of whole food goodness. The products have organic brown sugar and honey to add a touch of sweetness, while cinnamon and vanilla provide a warm and comforting flavour. The Amaranth Muesli, Cocoa Crunch Granola, Cranberry Super grain Granola, Honey Crunch Muesli, and Oats Granola varieties can be enjoyed in a bowl of milk, atop a cup of smooth & creamy yoghurt, or as a simple snack.

“With changing and hectic lifestyles making it difficult to dedicate time to cook, consumers largely prefer ready-to-eat cereals and thus the category holds a major share in the global market. Emerging economies are witnessing a paradigm shift in the purchasing behaviour and eating habits of customers. Rapid urbanization and growth of the middle-class population in these economies are resulting in changing lifestyles and growth in demand for on-the-go options of meals. This is the prime reason for introducing such a wide variety of breakfast cereals. As cereals are considered to offer health benefits and are easy to prepare, they are witnessing augmented demand from consumers worldwide,” said Ms Seema Jindal Jajodia, Founder, Nourish Organics.

The augmented demand can be attributed to Increasing urbanization, health consciousness, and incidences of rising Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as heart attacks, diabetes, and blood pressure, pushing consumers to switch their eating preferences from indulgent to wholesome. Breakfast cereal manufacturers are getting the maximum benefit from this trend as health benefit is one of the factors due to which consumers purchase cereals.

The surge in demand will also drive innovation in the breakfast cereal market, with the introduction of better product offerings as well as international brands in India. Thus, although Breakfast Cereals is an evolving market, as it evolves, it will create scope to overcome challenges like product awareness, brand loyalty, understanding consumer buying behavior, and developing products which tantalize the Indian consumers’ palate.