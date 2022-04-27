Leading PR firm ICCPL awarded as the Best PR and Communications Firm for the real estate sector

In a sparkling event put up by Exchange4media Group with leading PR agencies in attendance, Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt. Ltd.(ICCPL) bagged the award for the Best PR and Communication Firm for the real estate sector third time in a row on the 12th edition of the IPRCCA Awards.

ICCPL is one of the major PR agencies founded in 2011 by a young entrepreneur Dushyant Sinha. Currently, it is one of the top PR firms in India. For well over a decade, it has proved its place as one of the fastest-growing PR organisations in the country. The company has dedicated expertise in Real estate and its allied sectors since its formation. ICCPL has serviced over 300+ companies from across the country in their decade long existence. Breaking the barriers of traditional PR services, the agency has forayed into a wide range of services like innovative online services, including managing social media communication and online content management on search engines.

Apart from its expertise in real estate PR, ICCPL has a wide and diversified client base drawn from various sectors like education, health, agriculture, hospitality, travel like Gaurs Group, Best Agrolife Ltd., Pacific Group, Oyo Rooms, Gulshan Group Housing.com, DPS Schools, Central Park. It has established its niche in various industries and has successfully carried out inventive and out of the box campaigns to create brands.

“Our services have always been appreciated by our clients profusely, and we have witnessed an upscaling growth in our client’s networks. The right PR firm helps the brands to get the right traction and communication, and that’s where we have excelled,” said Dushyant Sinha, the Founder of ICCPL. “We have always believed in team power and collaborative effort. That is why we pick and nurture deserving talent. Creating a good team is a significant responsibility for any agency so that the strategies can be implemented without any loopholes. Regular training, studying research materials, and working on on-ground media relations have helped us retain our clients for a longer period which eventually helped us expand our portfolio. Despite never having a dedicated sales team, we are amongst the rarest agencies to create one of the largest portfolios of clients across the country based completely on references,” he added.

The PR firm based out of Delhi/NCR has a wide presence in over 35 cities in India and plans to expand to more cities. Opening offices in UAE and EU might also be on the cards.