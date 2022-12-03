Leadup Universe Participates at the 12th CII National HR Conclave Held at Mumbai

3rd December 2022, Mumbai: Leadup Universe, Asia’s Leading career acceleration platform for aspiring CXOs, participated at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National HR conclave held on 29th and 30th November at The Lalit, Mumbai, organised by CII & Genpact. The conclave was attended by 350 HR leaders from diverse industries part of CII.

The conclave focused on getting HR leaders to discuss the latest trends and developments in the field of HR. One of the prominent topics covered at the conclave was – “Expanding the realms of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (ED&I): Towards a Holistic Journey” where Leadup Universe co-founder Rashmi Mandloi shared some significant insights.

The panel discussion was moderated by Urvashi Singh, SVP – HR, Genpact. The other panelists included Dr. Ritu Anand, a Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Tata Consultancy Services and a member of the Group Diversity Council and the HR Steering Committee at the Tata Group and Balaji Sreenivasan, Executive Vice-President, Human Resources at Colgate, Palmolive India Limited.

The session on Expanding the realms of ED&I: Towards a Holistic Journey gave insights around Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity and how it is important to create an equal playing field for diverse groups to thrive. Rashmi reiterated the need for deliberate inclusion for diverse voices to be heard so that it leads to belongingness. The session was also made rich by sharing of best practices from TCS and Colgate Palmolive India.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion within a company and its leadership is a top priority for employees today,” said Urvashi Singh, SVP – HR, Genpact. “In line with our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we, at Genpact, remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for our 115,000 employees and driving continuous innovation that makes an impact for our clients and the world.”

“Belongingness is a leading indicator of both intent to stay in the organisation and job performance,” said Rashmi Mandloi, Co-founder, Leadup Universe. “Organisations need to reimagine work force programs to mirror diverse needs especially around capability building and exposure to tools to the new world of work especially due to the aging workforce and most finding themselves hitting the glass ceiling. Career Playbook organisations like Leadup help in bridging that gap”.