LEAF Fintech lends a ‘helping hand’ to kids at Chembur orphanage; donates groceries and novels

Mumbai: February 11th, 2022: LEAF Fintech, the Mumbai-based fintech company dedicated to accelerating homeownership in the affordable segment in India through easy-to-access and cost-effective home loans, organized an event, ‘Helping Hands’ at Maranatha Harvest Mission Orphanage Society. As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity, the team donated groceries and novels at the orphanage in Chembur.
Rishabh Salian, Steffi Gomes, Ankita Gupta from the HR team, and Nimesh Bhatia from the Social Media team attended the event. Besides working tirelessly to reach out to customers who have not been able to access formal credit, LEAF Fintech is also committed to giving it back to the underserved communities and empowering them.
Talking about the event, Mr. Miling Gowardhan, MD and CEO at Leaf Fintech, said, “At LEAF, we aim to sustainably and fundamentally enhance the life quality of people, especially the ones with informal incomes. However, we are also keen on contributing to society. Our latest event is our small step towards accelerating the kids’ growth living in the orphanage. The NGO’s primary aim is to provide proper education to children, and we are now a part of their journey. We are grateful to Mr. Samuel Gnaniah, who runs the NGO with his wife. We salute people who dedicate their lives to the growth and development of the needy.”