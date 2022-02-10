LEAF Fintech lends a ‘helping hand’ to kids at Chembur orphanage; donates groceries and novels

x

Mumbai: February 11th, 2022: LEAF Fintech, the Mumbai-based fintech company dedicated to accelerating homeownership in the affordable segment in India through easy-to-access and cost-effective home loans, organized an event, ‘Helping Hands’ at Maranatha Harvest Mission Orphanage Society. As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity, the team donated groceries and novels at the orphanage in Chembur.

Rishabh Salian, Steffi Gomes, Ankita Gupta from the HR team, and Nimesh Bhatia from the Social Media team attended the event. Besides working tirelessly to reach out to customers who have not been able to access formal credit, LEAF Fintech is also committed to giving it back to the underserved communities and empowering them.