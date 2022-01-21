LEAF Fintech’s lucky draw brings INR 5000 worth “GHAR KA SAMAAN” for customers

x

Mumbai, 20th January 2022: LEAF Fintech, the Mumbai-based fintech company dedicated to accelerating homeownership in the affordable segment in India through easy-to-access and cost-effective home loans, has rewarded the winners of the new year lucky draw with shopping vouchers worth INR 5000 from Big Basket. The draw was a part of LEAF Fintech’s customer engagement program.

LEAF Fintech offers its services to a wide variety of customers, especially those in the informal income segment. The company is powered by cutting-edge technology solutions, credit algorithms, and sensible business innovation to seamlessly reach out to those customers who typically have not been catered to by formal banking credit so far.

Speaking about the event, Milind Gowardhan, CEO, LEAF Fintech, said, “Customer involvement is essential for building a resourceful bond between a company and its customers. At LEAF Fintech, our job entails not only turning aspirations into reality by providing finance to prospective homeowners but also interacting with them to establish a long-term connection. The lucky draw is a way for us to thank some of our customers who chose us to help them accomplish their dream of buying a house. In the future, we will continue to provide more innovative consumer involvement activities.” x

Through their trailblazing and efficient credit system, LEAF Fintech has changed more than 10,000 lives. The company has more than 35 branches across cities and states like NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.