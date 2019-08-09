“Leap to quad camera”: realme revealed its first 64MP quad camera phone by giving World's first hands-on experience

Realme, the fastest growing smartphone brand, organised a unique camera innovation event today in New Delhi. The event also served as the platform for the India launch of realme’s latest flagship 64MP quad camera set-up and also the world’s first 64MP quad-camera hands-on experience.

The unveiling of realme’s latest offering marks the beginning of a new era of smartphone imaging technology. With an ‘Imaging Leap’ as one of the core elements of its premium experience, the young brand has constantly pushed the envelope when it comes to delivering cutting-edge technology at best-in-class price points. Having recently launched realme X with a 48MP Sony IMX586, realme has now introduced a ‘Full-function Quad Camera System’ to provide Indian consumers with a full-featured multi-scene integrated imaging experience like never before.

Commenting on the event, Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer – realme India said, “Since the launch of our first product, we have consistently delivered cutting-edge, premium smartphone experiences to Indian customers at the most value-driven price points. Our latest flagship offering, which comes equipped with the world’s first 64MP quad-camera solution, is aligned with this vision. With this ‘Imaging Leap’, we are confident of delighting our young and aspirational user base across India by giving them access to next-generation, never-seen-before features.”

In barely a year since its official launch in May 2018, realme has broken into the elite group of the world’s top 10 smartphone brands and has achieved the global milestone of 10 million customers.



Dr. Manish Goel, Principal Engineer, SSIR System LSI Business, Samsung India, added, “As a young brand that makes it a point to consistently ‘Dare to Leap’, realme has become one of the top players in the global smartphone industry on the back of its consumer-centric approach and focus on innovation. This value proposition aligns with Samsung’s vision as a leading semiconductor solutions company. We are delighted to partner with realme for their new product launch and look forward to leveraging our combined synergies to further elevate the level of innovation in the industry.”

Realme’s ‘Dare to Leap’ approach of constant innovation, product differentiation, and end-user affordability has helped the young brand set multiple industry benchmarks and firmly establish itself as a domain leader in the fastest time.