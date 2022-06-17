Learn the art of Sushi making with Mamagoto this International Sushi Day

Sushi has always been one of the most popular dishes when it comes to Asian cuisine. But have you ever experienced the making of Sushi? This International Sushi Day, Mamagoto offers you an exclusive chance to learn about the art of Sushi making.

Indulge in the art of Sushi making with Mamagoto where you can not only learn how to make Sushi but also get answers to all your questions regarding this delicacy. Mamagoto will showcase a range of sushi like Mamagoto Kappa Maki , Caterpillar, California Sushi with Crab sticks, Crispy Kale & Chives Uramaki and Ebi Tempura Uramaki.

Visit Mamagoto and participate in the interactive, informative and fun-learning session.

When: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Where:SF-16,Second Floor, The Pavillion Mall, Senapati Bapat Rd, Laxmi Society, Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411006

Time: 11 am to 1 pm

Contact: +91-9067296767

Cost: Free of cost