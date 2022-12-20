Learning Spiral enables a safe learning environment with “UCanSecure”.

The safest tool for creating, reviewing, and securely distributing test materials (Question Papers/Bank) to any testing location. The technology is secure and dependable since the exam questions are taken from a question bank and then sent in a digitally encrypted format.

The online QP solution has been safely utilized by several universities to automate their all administrative operations. For the university examination system, UCanSecure assists with question banks, paper creation, distribution, and exam day schedules. Prior to exams, UCanSecure assists in safeguarding exam questions and grants restricted access to the system only to authorized stakeholders.

Learning Spiral, a secure online exam solutions provider aims to provide the finest and most secure way to take university exams. The organization is a specialist in workflows for assessments, students & candidates, and examinations. The products and solutions are the culmination of more than 20+ years of collaboration with a number of renowned Indian universities, boards, and organizations.

Question Paper Creation & Delivery System:-

Some of the critical features of UCanSecure are listed below.

Fully Online: UCanSecur, ensures that all manual processes are completely eliminated from the QP management & distribution system. Test materials are prepared and uploaded online with the highest level of security.

Online question bank and paper generation, online paper review and finalization, online paper allocation and distribution, and an online test schedule are some of the primary benefits that make the examination process simple for students and universities.

Classified: The entire process should be strictly monitored, and the examination process must be kept private to prevent leaks.

The necessity of the hour is to maintain confidentiality in online examination systems, which is where UCanSecure enters the picture with multiple languages, A20+ Question Types, and Latex/Formula Support. Workflows for verification and multidimensional tagging of questions to outcomes, modules, subjects, and difficulty, among other things. Better and safer online exams would be provided via the Secure Online Examination System.

Allocate:- The solution “UCanSecure” provides proper appointment of questions set in a systematic manner which is highly secure and leads to authorizing of questions under university examination pattern systems.

Setting:- Questions are combined into papers, and the moderator reviews the papers. Tracking question usage, creating print-ready PDFs for QPs with passwords, and AES 256-bit encryption ensures confidentiality in the System for Creating and Delivering Question Papers. Utilizing their established network throughout India, Learning Spiral kept a close eye on all the details, specifications, and student facilities at online examination centers in order to conduct online exams and make absolutely sure that the center offered the best infrastructure, internet access, power backups, etc. to the students.

Administration:- Following are some of the significant activities that UCanSecure covers:

● FQP sent electronically to the testing locations

● AES 256 digital encryption and a three-tier security system

● OTP-based QP Passwords for Opening & Printing, Fully-equipped User Management System and Group Management System, Downloading, Decrypting, and Printing of QP

Examine:- Custom and standard reports, PDF and Excel export

Interrogate the performance assessment. Monitoring question usage:-

Smart Exam offers illuminating data on payments made and still owed, refunds issued, statistical analysis of students enrolled, and all other reporting formats required to effectively manage the enrollment procedures.

Custom and standard reports: Using SMART EXAM, both types of reports are created with utmost accuracy.

Export to excel/pdf: These reports are simple to export to excel and pdf and they can then be quickly delivered to a client or student to address any questions or concerns.

So, UCanSecure ensures confidentiality in the system for creating and distributing exams.

The objective of Learning Spiral, the renowned online exam solution provider, is to offer a safe method for university examinations through their university management system.

Pic Credit: mrigsightmedia.com