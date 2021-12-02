Leave a legacy, not a carbon footprint; CNBC-TV18 launches a new campaign – Sense & Sustainability – on National Pollution Control Day

~ To inspire its viewers to adopt sustainable living practices by highlighting the endeavors of businesses working towards creating a sustainable and eco-friendly future. ~

National, 02 December 2021: As a purpose-driven brand, CNBC-TV18 has always shed light on corporate responsibility and sustainability as important social planks and corporate pillars. In line with this, the channel has dedicated the month of December to highlighting sustainability efforts and identifying businesses and organizations of India Inc., who with their work ethics and inspiring business practices are creating a sustainable future for the consumers and the nation at large. Thus, CNBC-TV18’s month long campaign – Sense & Sustainability – kick-starts on Thursday, 2nd December on National Pollution Control Day. Striving to put the spotlight on the noteworthy initiatives taken up by business conglomerates, the campaign aims to inspire millions of others to follow suite and ensure a sustainable future for the world.

To kick-start this initiative, the channel has planned an engaging Instagram LIVE along with a special on-air show on the topic. The Instagram LIVE on Thursday, 11 am will see CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra, in a thought-provoking chat with Gagan Vermani, Founder and CEO, MYSUN – India’s largest online rooftop solar platform for SMEs, industries & homes, on the ideas of sustainable living, the commendable work done by the company and the inspiration behind the same, how Vermani envisions a sustainable future at a national scale, and more.

The launch will be followed by a bouquet of informative posts and videos on social media, and a series of special on-air programming. The campaign will bring inspiring stories from the sustainability playbook of India Inc., insights from policy-makers, and solution-driven action points from environmental experts & entrepreneurs, to help achieve the collective goal of sustainability.

Sharing her thoughts, Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 said, “’We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children’ – This undeniable truth needs to push us all to act. World leaders have made new commitments to slowdown the climate clock at the COP26 Summit but the targets will be achievable only if all stakeholders act responsibly and collectively. At CNBC-TV18, we have curated content and conversations highlighting the need for change and provided a platform to exchange notes on best practices to create a cleaner and greener business playbook. This campaign is our latest effort to amplify what models & champions the change.”

Adding to this, Smriti Mehra, CEO – Business News, Network18, said, “As a brand driven by purpose and strong work ethics, we wanted to create a space that would talk about other such similar organizations and businesses who with their sheer determination and purpose-driven attitude are creating a sustainable environment for employees and consumers alike. Through Sense & Sustainability, we will celebrate the sustainability efforts of corporates who believe that profits and ethics can co-exist, thus inspiring other businesses to adopt a sustainable work model.”