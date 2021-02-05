LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN Virtual Exhibition 2021 | Focus Country India | Inauguration Ceremony

New Delhi, India : The Virtual Exhibition of LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2021 – Focus Country India on its very first day, brought together government officials, LED manufacturers, industry experts, and LED professionals for its inauguration ceremony.

A lot of LED market related information was shared by an impressive panel of dignitaries each representing some of the esteemed organizations/associations in support.

Mr. S. K Saraf President FIEO, taking charge of the welcome address touched on the positive face of the industry post pandemic. Also, the spectacular ladder that Indian companies have climbed after the last year’s challenging situation; increasing the global supply chain. How Federation of Indian Export Organizations works along with the Govt. of India for uplifting the entrepreneurs & promoting India’s exports: “LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN is the most-awaited LED exhibition. It aims to bring together key stakeholders and businessmen to create efficiencies and effectiveness in the global buyer-seller meeting direction.”

Mr. Saraf explained how FIEO is leaving no stone unturned in improving export and giving more exposure to Indian exporters: “India’s relationship with Thailand is best in every aspect, Thailand has always stood by India.” Stats of bilateral trade between the two countries were discussed and the potential of Indian products in Thailand enhancing the trade relationship.

Mrs. Suchitra Durai, Ambassador of India to Thailand, Embassy of India, said “virtual platform helps in the promotion of business during the challenging times.” Mrs. Durai shared a lot of valuable details on how the LED market is growing across the globe and is expected to witness 24.3% CAGR by 2021-2026.

Other key points shared were:

· Continuous technological advancements and innovations in LED that has brought the price down

· Importance of LED lighting in all sectors by protecting the environment

· How India is the largest LED market in the world

· Govt. of India launching several schemes (Ujala Scheme)

· The use of LED lighting

· The contribution of Govt. of Thailand on a project to replace Thailand street lights with LED

From a manufacturer’s point of view, Mr. Shyam Sujan – Secretary-General, ELCOMA cited the journey of the Electric Lamp and Component Manufacturers’ Association of India so far: “ELCOMA is an apex body of lighting manufacturers in India. It is proactively making all products in India for more than 70 years. We do not have traders or suppliers in India, they are all manufacturers.”

The vision of ELCOMA is to make all the products in India. The organization launched Vision 2020 to save 5% of electricity in the lighting sector in India by introducing LED lighting. Vision for 2024 is already prepared to manufacture 80 to 90% of products in India and it is planned to export lighting products to various countries.

After the impressive discussion by industry experts and Esteemed Dignitaries, the inauguration was taken ahead by the organizers of the show namely Mr. Loy Joon How, General Manager, Impact Exhibition Management Co. Ltd, Bangkok and Ms. Himani Gulati –Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd. New Delhi.

Mr. Loy Joon How shared views on the enhancement of international trade after the involvement of face to face sales, marketing, and networking via online platforms. How over the past years physical exhibitions were not possible for global business activities and this digital platform has many companies, leads, brands. It has many contacts in the industry. The tremendous part of Thailand, China, Taiwan, and Singapore to E-showcase and E-promote the very best smart LED technology in particular ASEAN market.

Ending the inauguration with her concluding remarks and vote of thanks; Ms. Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd. New Delhi welcomed everyone to the LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2021 Virtual Exhibition. The year 2020s 1st ever virtual show was a grand success and what an amazing experience it is to organize 2nd virtual show with the theme of Focus Country India.

Around 45 exhibitors are participating this year and though the main focus is on India, there are participants from Thailand, Taiwan, China, and Singapore: “The show has witnessed very good buyer registrations from across the globe. We had 2020 as a year of uncertainties and welcome 2021 as a year of hope and a lot of business opportunities and this virtual edition is an initiative in that direction. I thank all the dignitaries and everybody who has made this initiative possible. Wish to see everyone to the September 2021 physical edition for which the theme is Connecting Lighting for a Sustainable Living.”