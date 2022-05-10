LEED Platinum Certification for Welcomhotel Chennai Planet positive experiences

CHENNAI_10th May 2022: Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Cathedral Road, Chennai has been awarded Platinum Rating under Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) for ‘Existing Building: O&M Category (EB)’ by ‘U.S. Green Building Council’.

The LEED program promotes a holistic sustainability approach for buildings and the built environment, which will contribute to a regenerative future.

Reflecting its commitment to the green growth strategy, the operations and maintenance of WelcomHotel by ITC Hotels, Chennai are resource-efficient, high performing, environment friendly, and in line with world-class standards and procedures.

Platinum Rating is awarded basis the points earned across multiple areas that address key aspects of Green Buildings such as Integrative Process, Location & Transportation, Energy & Atmosphere, Site Sustainability, Water Efficiency, Indoor Environmental Quality, Innovation, Material, and Resource Reduction.

Launched in 1975, Welcomhotel Chennai is owned and operated by ITC Hotels. With ‘Responsible Luxury’ as its guiding premise, ITC’s luxury hotels combine grandeur with intimacy to operate according to the highest principles of environmental stewardship. Each ITC Luxury hotel is certified with a “LEED Platinum” rating for its endeavours towards green building, using processes that are environmentally responsible and resource-efficient.

Project green features and initiatives include:

100% water recycling (use of non-potable water for irrigation and cooling)

Installing organic waste converter; contract with ongoing and E-waste recycler

Green and eco-friendly housekeeping chemicals usage

Rainwater harvesting (RWH pit)

Low sound level and electric/battery operated housekeeping equipment

Energy and water sub-metering brought online

Use of eco-friendly refrigerants

Use of low VOC paints and sealants to reduce toxic fumes

Mercury Free LED Lamp usage

Energy and Water Saving- Welcomhotel Chennai has its own self-owned and offsite wind farms using maximum renewable electrical energy to mitigate the carbon footprint.