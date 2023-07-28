Legacy brand Kaya marks its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize aesthetic treatments #FlauntYourBeauty campaign

Mumbai, 28th July 2023: Kaya, India’s leading aesthetic dermatology brand proudly celebrates 20 years of rich legacy that has helped beautify over 1 million customers and counting.

Today, the brand has established might as the no.1 skin clinic chain and has now successfully ventured into allied services such as body and hair to provide clients a holistic ritualistic Kaya experience.

In order to celebrate this momentous occasion, Kaya decided to don the leadership hat on behalf of the whole aesthetic beauty industry.

It bravely addressed a key customer truth: “Consumers hide the fact that they get aesthetic treatments done, out of fear of judgment. Celebs and socialites and influential personnel in the society refuse to let anyone know that they done a botox or a filler or body contouring or hair regrowth services giving aesthetic treatments a bad name”.

Kaya’s endeavour through this thought-provoking slice-of-life film is to get people to own up and normalize beauty treatments. It’s like flaunting a luxury brand, so why wouldn’t flaunt the treatment that’s helping you look younger and feel beautiful?

The campaign aptly named #FlauntYourBeauty, encourages people to proudly flaunt their aesthetic treatments and not hide them. It is not a guilty secret, it is a beautiful empowering journey that enables you to achieve the beauty you desire, in a manner of your choosing. #BeautifulisYou As a legacy innovator brand that introduced India to this wonderful world, it is only befitting that now Kaya wishes to normalize the space of dermal-led beauty and open up larger conversations in this space. Through a social experiment device, Kaya beautifully nudges and encourages everyone to flaunt their beauty.

Commenting on the new approach, Mr. Rajiv Nair, Group CEO – Kaya said, “Kaya has been helping individuals create their version of beauty with skin, body, and hair services that are backed by over 100 expert dermatologists. As we celebrate Kaya turning 20, we urge everyone to #FlauntYourBeauty with expert-backed services that have helped sustain a legacy for over two decades. Through this long journey of specialized skin care expertise, Kaya has been at the forefront of bringing the latest skin care and hair care technologies from across the world to deliver highly effective & natural solutions to our consumers.” Ms. Samyukta Iyer – VP and Head of Marketing, Kaya said, “We believe each individual is born beautiful and it is a very personal choice to preserve /enhance your own beauty, in an individual’s own manner of choosing. Our first step towards building this narrative was when we successfully repurposed the brand while retaining legacy yet making it millennial/Gen Z friendly with a digital-first authentic, inclusive narrative #BeautifulisYou. This is the next big step in this beautiful brand’s journey”.

Today, Kaya Skin Clinic offers a range of world-class customized skin care and hair care solutions that visibly improve the way your skin and hair look, acts, and feels in the serene, premium ambience of our clinics. The services are designed and supervised by a team of expert dermatologists and carried out by certified beauty therapists who go through extensive training programs. The brand offers solutions in the specialized categories of Anti-Ageing, Pigmentation, Acne, Acne Scar, Laser Hair Reduction, Hair Transplant along with regular beauty enhancement services. The wide spectrum of over 60+ products ranges from daily hair care and skin care to specific skin concerns for both men and women.

The brand film can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4K945JkfRus