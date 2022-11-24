Legacy brand Keventers launches Thick Shake category with 8 exciting new flavours; Expands Product Portfolio Pan India and across all Dubai stores

24 November 2022: Keventers, an iconic Indian Dairy brand with a legacy of 97 years best known for its Milkshakes and Ice-creams, is all set to expand its dessert footprint pan India with the launch of its new Thick Shake category on 23rd November 2022.

The all-new product line has 8 exciting and fun thick shake flavours consisting of some of Keventers most well-loved flavours i.e Chocolate Oreo Thick Shake, Nutella Thick Shake, Chocolate Hazelnut Thick Shake, Choco Chip Thick Shake, Exotic Mango Thick Shake, Bubblegum Thick Shake, Kesar Badam Thick Shake and Strawberry Special Thick Shake.

The original milkshake just got RIDICULOUSLY THICK and the flavours of your childhood are now being served in an all-new exciting way. The velvety soft richness and creamy consistency of each thick shake and the carefully crafted flavours are developed by the in-house team and are uniquely curated for the Indian taste palette.

Speaking on the new product launch, Agastya Dalmia, Founder & CEO, Keventers says, “Seeing how Keventers iconic milkshakes and ice creams have been a huge hit with our patrons, we wanted to further elevate the Keventers Milkshake experience by introducing an all-new exciting category of thick shakes. We have been working hard to keep the legacy of Keventers going, from first launching our Keventer’s very first café this year in Zirakpur, running successful campaigns focused on Gen Z, to now adding an all-new Thick Shake category. This is another step towards expanding our dessert portfolio pan India and creating a brand that is truly aligned with our audiences and their taste. “

The thick shake prices start at Rs. 229 and are available across all Keventers Outlets.