Legacy Media Agency Announces Launch of Custom Publishing Division

GLM Communications is excited to announce the launch of its publishing division, GLM Custom. For the past several years, GLM Communications has been unofficially assisting clients with many ancillary services on an a la carte basis, which will now be offered through GLM Custom. According to Gerald Massa, president, “After four decades of success as a media services agency, the timing is right for GLM to officially expand into the custom publishing arena. GLM has an amazing team of professionals who continue to prove that all things publishing, regardless of whether it’s through print, digital or social media, connect people around the world, daily. We tell our clients that effective communication is the key to retaining members, growing readership, and recruiting engaged followers.

“We can help small-to-mid-size businesses and associations navigate through the ever-evolving publishing dynamic and help them reach and retain readers and members with high-quality content, dynamic graphics and digital or print formats customized to their audience. No matter the nature of our client’s business, supporting their publishing endeavors is GLM Custom’s business!”

GLM Custom boasts an impressive team of publishing professionals. Leadership includes Cliff Tallman, former publisher of Us Weekly, Perillo Traveler, House Beautiful, Pharmaceutical Commerce and multiple other publications. Rounding out the team is industry veteran, JoAnn Sardo, a longtime publishing executive and freelance writer/editor, who oversaw the custom publishing firm Media Ventures, Inc. for more than two decades.

The GLM Custom team will research, write, design, edit, print and distribute any type of publication. Whether it’s content creation, social media management, or delivery of a digital or printed publication, GLM Custom is the go-to collaborative partner for businesses, brands and associations.

Wide-ranging products produced by GLM Custom include association publications, membership directories, visitor’s guides, corporate magazines/newsletters, chamber of commerce directories, consumer/special interest magazines, catalogs, collateral material, and email marketing campaigns.