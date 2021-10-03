Legal 101: County Court Judgment

It is not that difficult to borrow cash from a family member or a friend if ever you are strapped low. There are also cash-lending companies and traditional financial institutes you can approach. You will deal with paperwork, and you will receive the money afterward. You will have to settle with a period to pay for the money you will borrow. But there might be instances where you are unable to pay for the cash. What could happen? A lot, actually. Most of them would be legal issues. One such repercussion would be a CCJ or county court judgment.

A CCJ?

Yep. A CCJ or county court judgment is an order that implies you to pay your creditor any cash you owe them. What happens first is that a court will address the case. Once a court agrees with your creditor, you will receive a CCJ. You can get rid of the judgment by paying the money or coming to terms with your creditor in some other way.

But it is not all bad things in terms of county court judgments. One perk is that you can discuss with your creditor a payment method. It would be wise to pick one that satisfies both parties, and does not burden you too much.

Here are the ways you can handle a CCJ under your name:

You can pay the money you owe in full

You also have the option of paying it via installment

You have the liberty to dispute the claim

You can also debate the amount in question

Failing to meet the judgment’s terms will land you in trouble. You will have to face legal repercussions if that happens.

Does A County Court Judgment Expire?

Yes, it does. It is a fallacy that such documentation lasts forever. A CCJ will remain in a registry for a total of six years. You can save your hit from getting to a register if you settle the amount in less but not more than a month. If you do, the judgment will not go to a register. You can also claim that the charge against you is nothing but an error. If you can prove this, your CCJ will cease to exist. In addition, lenders will not be able to see your court judgment after it passes that six year mark.

There are also articles online that explain in-depth how long a CCJ lasts. It would be swell to take a look at one of them sometime.

What Is All This Talk About A Register?

Once you receive a CCJ, you have a couple of weeks to answer it. If you pay no attention to it, it will go straight to a public database known as the Register of Judgments, Orders and Fines. Once there, anyone can access it. All they would have to do is pay a small amount, and they will now have the freedom to pursue as much as they want. If an individual decides to look at your CCJ, they will find out the following information:

Your complete name

Your address at the time of the documentation

Your case details

The court number

The amount you have to pay

They will not see what or who you will have to pay. It would be a breach if they do.

When I Pay After A Month Passes

In that case, you have no more issues with the debt. However, the judgment will still remain in the registry. That might sound like a negative thing. But what you can do is request a certificate of satisfaction. The certificate proves that you are now debt-free. And any potential harm to you and your credit score will cease to exist.

Will A CCJ Affect My Life?

Not entirely. But a county court judgment will greatly affect your credit score – the one companies and entities analyze for numerous reasons. Here are some of the effects:

It will be challenging for you to apply for loans. Banks and other financial institutes will take a look at your credit report. A CCJ present in the report will drop your chances significantly.

The same goes when you are applying for credit and other resources. Companies might think twice before approving your application.

Having a CCJ under your name also affects your employment chances. There are industries that check for any credit hits applicants might have.

Some banks might not even allow you to apply for a bank account due to your credit circumstances.

The Takeaway

When someone files a CCJ against you, you have some options to fight back. You can dispute that the claim is false. Or you may even mention that the creditor is the one who owes you money. But if the claim is true, it would be best to settle the court judgment as soon as possible. It is not wise to let these kinds of things take long periods to settle.