Legal GRC Platform Exterro Announces Acquisition Of E-Discovery Provider Zapproved

DELHI – Jan. 24, 2023 – Exterro, a leading provider of Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) software, has acquired Zapproved, a provider of e-discovery software known for its strong customer outcomes. This acquisition is the latest step in furthering Exterro’s vision to empower customers to proactively and defensibly manage their legal governance, risk and compliance obligations. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Today, Exterro offers a comprehensive solution on a single unified platform that addresses all phases of the e-discovery and forensic investigative process. Converging market forces in privacy, digital forensics & incident response, including e-discovery have created a need for a comprehensive and unified solution that can identify, understand and manage data in a contextual manner within a consistent, defensible process that meticulously ensures and maintains data integrity. Modern enterprises must address critical business challenges within these disciplines as quickly and cost effectively as possible, which is one of the driving forces behind Exterro’s acquisition of Zapproved.

“I have known Monica Enand, President & CEO of Zapproved, since the early days of both of our companies’ origins in Portland, Oregon. Since inception, we have shared a common vision for providing market-leading software and support for our clients and partners, and the combination of Exterro and Zapproved will continue that vision by delivering enhanced value to our constituents,” said Bobby Balachandran, CEO & President of Exterro.

“Zapproved’s mission has always been to make our customers ridiculously successful,” said Monica Enand, President & CEO, Zapproved. “We are confident that combining Exterro’s innovation engine with Zapproved’s world-class customer experience brings the best of the industry together in one powerful and easy to use solution that comprehensively addresses the critical business challenges facing our customers today.”