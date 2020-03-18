Legaltech Startup ‘LegalKart’ Wins the Emerging Company Award 2020 by the ‘Indian Achievers Forum’

LegalKart, first-of-its-kind legal practice management app has been felicitated with Emerging Company Award 2020 by the ‘Indian Achievers Forum’ at the Brand & Marketing Summit & Awards 2020. The award was a symbolic representation of the outstanding professional achievement and inspiring social contributions made by LegalKart. The 51st IAF event was recently held in New Delhi and the summit was graced by Chief Guest Sh. Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Minister for Tourism & Culture and Sh. Sanjay Dhotre, Union Minister of State for HRD & Science & Technology. The theme of the event was NATIONAL BRAND & MARKETING SUMMIT & AWARDS 2020, which focused on the important aspects of branding and marketing in business, especially for the Start-ups and MSMEs in India. The app strives to bring a paradigm shift in the legal domain by leveraging cloud computing technology. It is currently the only player in the legal-tech domain assisting legal professionals in organizing their legal practice such as assigning tasks, synchronizing calendars and also providing advanced features like financial management, client management, document and team management.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Arvind Singhathiya, CEO and Founder, LegalKart said “We are humbled with the Emerging Company Award 2020 by the ‘Indian Achievers Forum’ which is an acknowledgement of the hard work and professionalism shown by the team LegalKart to create best in class legal technology products for Lawyers and Individuals.”

LegalKart aims at ushering a transition from traditional to digital legal systems.