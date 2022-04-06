Legalwiz.In Launches USA Incorporation Services Desk

Ahmedabad, India, April 5, 2022: Legalwiz.in, a leading LegalTech firm, today announced the launch of the US Incorporation Services desk. The USA services desk will enable StartUps and SMEs to establish their businesses overseas. The scope of services will cover everything from US GAAP based accounting, taxation, payroll management to Registered Agent services, besides others.

Started in April 2016 to cater to StartUps & SMEs, Legalwiz.in enables legal, financial, corporate & taxation compliances. Enabled with a robust technology backbone, every step of the process is online to ensure efficiency, transparency and maximum value. LegalWiz.in recently launched the Partner Platform initiative aimed at bringing together different companies on a single platform is aimed at helping clients avail best-in-class expertise for a variety of requirements.