Legrand India announces its first state-of-art studio in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 2022: Legrand India, a global leader in electrical and digital building infrastructure launched their first retail outlet- Legrand Studio in Hyderabad in the state of Telangana. This experiential centre cum retail outlet will host all the products of Legrand’s India group company.

Legrand is a believer in providing informed choice to customers by developing higher customer experience digitally as well as on ground with the aim of strengthening Legrand’s footprints in the country. In India, Legrand has more than 30 experiential product showrooms in various format like Innoval, Studio and Shop-in-shop.

Legrand Studio is a global brand for product showcase of Legrand India. Legrand Studio is a comprehensive panorama of the solutions designed throughout the Group for the residential, commercial, hospitality and industrial markets. The product offerings in the studio are arranged as per the business verticals and categorized as per customer requirement into sections like Home Automation, User Interface, IoT, Electrical Infrastructure, Digital Infrastructure, and Cable Management. With an interactive product display and fully automated experience, Legrand Studio will provide hands-on experience to its visitors which can help them make an informed choice. End consumers can directly purchase products through the studio. The design approach is based on the concept of Designeering. The products are instilled with all the technicalities of engineering but with an easy communication system for better understanding.

Legrand Studio will also double up as training centre for all players in the electrical trade from investors to installers. Legrand has been known industry wise for its innovation, value adds to solutions, and in helping professionals adapt to a constantly changing business. The aim of the Legrand Studio is to connect with its customers directly and interact with them on daily basis through the studio.

Mr. Tony Berland, CEO and Managing Director, Legrand India said, “We are delighted to launch our second Legrand Studio in state of Telangana for the first-ever time. The range of Legrand’s offer has diversified over the last 20 years in India. Legrand has been able to successfully develop product solutions for various industries and its user (investors, system integrator, architects, panel builder, end customer etc.). Post successful launches of Innoval PAN India in 11 cities, we planned to connect with our customers directly through Legrand Studio where customers can walk-in and make their purchases.” He further added, “We plan to launch Legrand Studio in multiple locations across India. Through such studios we will be able to interact with our customers directly enabling us to develop a real time communication with them and understand their purchase behaviour.” Speaking at this inauguration, Mr. Sameer Saxena, Director – Marketing (Group), Legrand India said, “India has been a fast-growing market for Legrand. We have received positive feedback from our stakeholders and customers post the successful launches of Innoval across India in 11 cities and now we decided to reach to our end customers directly through the Legrand studio. Legrand has a vast offering of electrical and digital infrastructure products across several business verticals; many of which highly technical to understand. With the launch of Legrand Studio, we plan to connect with our customers with an experiential and interactive narrative that is simple to comprehend. He further added, “Through the launch of Legrand Studio, we will be able to bring customer closer to the brand and help them to choose what they are seeking.’

Legrand is world’s leading electrical and digital building solution provider company with global turnover of 6.6 billion Euros. Company enjoys leadership in premium Wiring devices as well as protection products in Indian market. Its products are widely used in residential, commercial, industrial and hospitality industry.