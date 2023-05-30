Lemma welcomes Ryan Pestano as Chief Product Officer

Mumbai, 30th May 2023: Lemma, an omnichannel Supply Side Platform for emerging formats, today announced that Ryan Pestano, an accomplished product leader with expertise in digital media, product strategy and business development has joined the team as chief product officer. Pestano brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record to further enhance Lemma’s product offerings globally.

With his deep understanding of the evolving digital landscape, he is well-equipped to lead the development and implementation of cutting-edge solutions that address the ever-changing needs of modern marketers.

In his role as Lemma’s chief product officer, Ryan will assume responsibility for overseeing the complete portfolio of products and platforms offered by Lemma. Together with the product and engineering leadership teams, he will work to advance Lemma’s position as a leader in Emerging media formats around the globe.

Ryan joins Lemma following a 7-year tenure with IPONWEB (acquired by Criteo) where he most recently served as VP of APAC and held leadership roles in Product, Business Development, and Solutions Consulting working with companies across the programmatic ecosystem in Retail Media, Identity Solutions, Audience Data Curation, Mobile User Acquisition, SSPs, and DSPs.

“I am incredibly excited to join the passionate and dynamic team at Lemma,” said, Ryan Pestano “Lemma’s commitment to innovation and providing seamless access to emerging formats aligns perfectly with my own passion for driving transformative solutions. I look forward to working closely with the talented Lemma team to accelerate growth, deliver exceptional products, and exceed our client’s expectations”.

Lemma’s omnichannel Supply Side Platform has been at the forefront of empowering advertisers to navigate the dynamic world of emerging formats. By consolidating diverse advertising channels into a single platform, Lemma offers marketers a comprehensive solution to effectively reach and engage their target audience across multiple digital touchpoints.

We are thrilled to have Ryan join the Lemma team as our Chief Product Officer,” said Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO, of Lemma. “His invaluable experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in shaping our product strategy and driving innovation in emerging formats. With Ryan on board, we are well-positioned to continue providing our clients with seamless access to the latest advertising opportunities and delivering exceptional results.”

With Ryan Pestano’s appointment, Lemma reaffirms its dedication to revolutionizing the advertising landscape by continuously evolving its product offerings and delivering unparalleled value to its clients.