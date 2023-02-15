Lending Platform mPokket to expand its workforce by March 2023

Mumbai/Bangalore, 15 February 2023: Digital lending platform mPokket plans to expand its team strength by March 2023 across all verticals, as part of its mission to empower India’s youth and maintain its growth trajectory. The total number of employees at the Kolkata-based company stands at 2700 including employees at it’s Bangalore office.

Commenting on the hiring plans, Gaurav Jalan, Founder and CEO, mPokket, said, “As a leading digital lending player, our hiring is connected to either bolstering cutting-edge technology or fostering deeper customer relationships. The ongoing hiring is aimed at empowering young professionals from vast domains for a better future. The new pool of talent will support mPokket’s mission of making young India financially independent. Accordingly, it will augment business outcomes by creating positive product and digital experiences, besides improving our go-to-market efforts.”

The hiring strategy plans to onboard diverse young people for various positions, such as technology, product, data analytics, and digital customer expert. The technology recruitment is targeted at individuals skilled in SDET, Python, Android, Java, NodeJS, and DevOps. mPokket believes in building a positive work culture and fostering the intellectual development of employees.

Geographical diversity apart, mPokket has been promoting gender diversity at work. In the customer experience domain, leadership roles begin at Team leaders and higher levels. Here, the company comprises about 61 women leaders out of a base of 177 employees, which makes a total of 34% of the women workforce.

The company resonates with the ethos of inclusivity, people-driven work culture, and a mission to empower India’s youth via employment generation and upskilling.