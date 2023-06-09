Lenovo partners with Demica on distributor finance

Demica, one of the world’s largest providers of supply chain finance SaaS solutions, has partnered with Lenovo’s channel solution and service team to co-develop and enhance the distributor finance platform, allowing Lenovo to provide extended services to its distributors.

Lenovo’s channel solution and service team has a longstanding and successful track record of extending credit to its strategic channel partners with flexibility to extend terms as required to fund working capital and drive sales. Moving forward, the Demica platform will allow Lenovo to retire its existing technology platform and extend its range of services to its distributors.

Demica and Lenovo’s channel solution and service team have worked together since 2019 after Lenovo brought the activity in-house and launched a trade receivables securitisation, one of the largest launches that has ever signed. Lenovo appointed Demica to report on the transaction covering 31 markets globally and in 14 currencies.

Maurice Benisty, Demica’s COO comments: “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Lenovo’s channel solution and service team and add this important supply chain finance product to the Demica platform. The product has tremendous application across the banking and captive finance market and we are excited to drive its commercialisation with the Lenovo channel solution and service team.”

Christoph Heitjans, Executive Director and GM of Lenovo’s Channel Solution and Service Team comments: “The decision to appoint Demica as a platform provider to Lenovo’s channel solution and service team reaffirms the importance of distributor finance as a tool to drive growth and optimise terms for Lenovo and its channel partners. The Demica platform represents the future of supply chain finance for banks and fintech as the market transitions from legacy technology to flexible, modern cloud-based solutions.”