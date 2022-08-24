Lenskart continues to redefine customer experience with Lenskart@Home Service…

Pune(S.N) -Lenskart – India’s leading Omni channel eyewear brand continues to transform & re-frame the future of eyewear with its home eye check-up service. ‘Lenskart@Home’ is a strong customer service-based model based on Lenskart’s DNA of customer obsession. It is redefining the customer experience in the age of convenience by bringing the optical shop and eye care services into the safety and comfort of homes. Lenskart@Home service is currently available across 23 cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Vizag, Kolkata, Patna, and more. The service offers an end-to-end solution that includes eye check-ups by a certified refractionist, frame trials, product selection, customization, and last-mile delivery.

The Lenskart@Home business in Pune has witnessed 200% business growth over the last two years with around 25 certified Eye-Specialists. These specialists have been steering eye tests using state-of-the-art equipment offering over 5000 eyeglasses and conducting 2500 home visits every month. Lenskart has launched this service, especially for those 40-50% of potential buyers who would want to buy spectacles online but are not aware of their eye power. The service also encourages people to sample and choose from a wide selection of 150-200 top-selling frames from a pool of designs at their comfort.

The brand has recently launched Lenskart@home service in Nagpur. The brand also aims to create micro-entrepreneurs through its Lenskart@Home business in Pune & Nagpur. Enterprising locals and optometrists can work as a franchisee on a ‘Revenue Sharing Model’ and earn a handsome commission. Currently, Lenskart has 150 franchisees across 23 Cities in India.

On the growth, Anil Pandey, Vice President – Lenskart@Home and Assisted Online said, “The Lenskart@Home model received wide acceptance with the global pandemic when the convenience of getting things done in the safety and comfort of homes proved to be even more critical. With this, the larger idea here is to build an ecosystem of on-demand services for eyewear similar to the on-demand cab service providers in India and globally. Adopting the Omni channel strategy early on and pioneering the Lenskart@Home services in India, we aim to provide our consumers with a kind experience and accuracy by bringing all the advantages that they would enjoy at a nearby optician.” “Lenskart will be rolling out Lenskart@Home service in 50 cities across India by end of this fiscal year.” He added.

To book an appointment one has to go to Lenskart App or Website www.lenskart.com and select Home Eye Test to experience Lenskart@Home service. One can also book Lenskart@Home service by giving a miss call at 1800-111-124