Lenskart launches ‘Vision for Billion’ campaign; the 360-degree campaign celebrates optometrists and is drawn to create awareness around eyecare

New Delhi, October 2022:

According to the WHO, over 2.2 billion people, close to 1/3rd of the world’s population, have vision impairment. Half of these could have been prevented with timely diagnosis. The annual financial burden and productivity loss from this is close to $25 billion. Vision impairment affects an individual’s ability to live their full potential, impacting their physical and mental health. But most importantly, timely diagnosis can ensure that this is treatable. 75% of all blindness and visual impairment is treatable, however, there is a lack of access to eye care in many societies. Women make up 65 percent of Age-related Macular Degeneration cases. 61 percent of glaucoma and cataract patients and 66 percent of blind patients are women

Given this Lenskart has launched ‘Vision for Billion’ campaign drawn on the promise of ‘Right to Sight for All’. The campaign aims to address these concerns by providing access to eye care for people suffering from treatable eye illness. The month-long campaign, which is intended to have an effect and promote universal eye care, is an extension of the brand’s primary objective to end preventable blindness and eye illness.

Vision for Billion is an extension of Lenskart’s core mission – to eradicate preventable blindness and eye disease. This month, to celebrate World Sight Day, Lenskart has launched initiatives under the campaign that are designed to create impact and advocate universal eyecare. The campaign’s multi-pronged approach involves panel discussions and fireside chats with industry leaders who have revolutionized what eyewear stands for today; Events to celebrate optometrists and meetings and interviews with healthcare experts such as Volker Harnickell, Chairperson, OptoTech Technologies, Sailesh Kolanu – Indian Film Director and trained Optometrist, Pascal Elsener – Managing Director, Satislo Optical; Digital sessions via Instagram Live to ensure long-lasting impact is created by providing resources on eye care by their healthcare heroes as well as eye test clinics set up throughout the nation.

Lenskart Co-Founder Ramneek Khurana adds “We have positioned ourselves as an omnichannel brand right since the inception. With the integration of our technology and vertical supply chain, allowed us to serve our customers without any hindrance. Vision for Billion is our attempt at addressing some of the most pressing challenges faced by the country as a whole. For the global execution of this vision and to have the greatest impact, Lenskart intends to bring the healthcare community and the public together.”

Every day, Lenskart performs over 20,000 eye exams. Customers sign up for free eye exams at the Lenskart location that is closest to them or choose home eye exams. With Vision for Billion, Lenskart intends to bring the healthcare community and the public together and raise awareness. To make a difference, they are executing the campaign on a global level to ensure greater impact.

An easy, low-cost step can help over a billion people see better, do better and live better. And that’s the vision of the mission—to ensure that no one should be deprived of this basic right because of lack of awareness or intervention. Because together we can do more. Everyone deserves to see, and it’s time we see the light on this social concern.