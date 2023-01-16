Les Petits exclusively launches a range of premium collections from the house of Dolce & Gabbana and Dwinguler

New Delhi, 16th January 2023: Les Petits, the luxury fashion brand for kids, has come up with a premium collection from the house of Dolce & Gabbana and Dwinguler. The collection from the brands will be available only on the Les Petits platform which reserves the exclusive rights to offer the collection in India. Rising to prominence for offering diverse kids’ luxury products from the leading international brands under a single roof, the brand for the very first time launches Dwinguler to the Indian market.

Striving to create an end-to-end shopping destination for luxury kids’ products, onboarding Dwinguler expands the offering of Les Petits entailing sofa, mat, and castle that piques the interest of children with intriguing designs and patterns. Serving as furniture for kids, the products brace functionality that bodes well for translating into a playground for children. The range from Dwinguler manifests a strong fence for the child to carry out their adventures and activities within the gamut of safe space.

At the same time, the offering from Dolce & Gabbana explores opulence with its sheer unconventional, and luxurious collection. It brings a distinct style to life that echoes the designer’s tryst with elaborate patterns to create a statement even when the kids don their most casual looks. The collection consists of dresses, track pants, shoes, etc. that are sure to attract the eyeballs with unique designs.

On the occasion, Ms. Swati Saraf, President, Les Petits said, “We at Les Petits are continually driven by the desire to amp up our offering in the kids’ segment. With the launch of Dwinguler we aspire to be a part of the growing years of a kid by providing them with a strong fence to indulge in their playful activities. It allows them to carry on their fun by rolling, running around, etc. in a carefree way without the lingering fear of getting hurt. The products are utilitarian at the same time, for example, the sofa while being attractive is ergonomically designed to promote good posture in children. Bringing Dwinguler was a conscious decision as it vouches for safety and amplifies the aesthetics of the room while providing a playing terrain for children.”

Les Petits has also come up with an End Of Season Sale for their customers. The brand is offering a discount of 25% on all apparel & accessories for the available stock, starting 16th January onwards. (T&C apply).

The sale is on brands like Versace, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Moschino, Stella McCartney, Kenzo, Mayoral, Rang, and Stella Rossa, available at Les Petits.

The collection is exclusively available on the brand’s website and its stores at:

1) Phoenix Palladium (Mumbai)

2) DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

3) DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi