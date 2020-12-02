Les Roches Marbella launches “SPARK” Innovation Sphere

As of December 3, Les Roches Marbella Global Hospitality Education will become a living technological campus, a step forward that further consolidates Les Roches’ position as a leader in hotel management and luxury tourism education. “SPARK” is a global project that brings experts in digital technologies, influencers and innovators of the hospitality industry together under one sphere of innovation.

Conceived as a bidirectional platform and fueled by the talent of students, professionals, teachers and companies, the “SPARK “Innovation Sphere by Les Roches is, according to Carlos Díez de la Lastra, Managing Director of Les Roches Marbella, the opportunity to “intertwine the talent of our alumni, students and professionals from more than 90 countries with the interests and needs of a sector that requires, today more than ever, to bet on technology as a way to grow. Our graduates will be vital players in this new digital ecosystem of hospitality and tourism”.

Once inaugurated, the Les Roches Marbella campus will become an environment of open innovation, where solutions are created and tested with the aim of improving the future of hospitality through experiential technology (Inspire). There will also be a space for brands, companies, and suppliers to share market trends and evaluate the impact of technology and innovation on business development (Ignite). Also, a business incubator made up of teachers and experts from different areas will help new entrepreneurs to turn their innovative ideas into a reality in the tourism sector (Incubate). These will be backed up with new teaching modules aimed at acquiring the key knowledge needed to compete with guarantees of success (Inspire and Ignite).

As a starting point “SPARK” (https://lesroches.edu/spark-innovation-sphere) includes the collaboration Marbella’s City Hall and eight tech companies linked to robotics (Macco Robotics), automation and control of spaces (Enkoa), materials (Valyro), smart home automation (Miralay), smart security (Assa Abloy), furniture (ID projects), experience (Astroland), gastronomy (Natural Machines), and avant-garde tourism. Each will launch projects related to their areas of business with the aim of involving the entire Les Roches community in their development. In addition, “SPARK” Innovation Sphere by Les Roches already brings together 12 innovative proposals, 11 of them in the pre-incubation phase and one already in full development phase. The Hospitality industry is, according to Carlos Díez de la Lastra “before one of the most exciting periods of specialized education in hospitality”.